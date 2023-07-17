Where was Amina Alhaj Omar found? Missing Ohio State University student remains located month after disappearance

Amina Alhaj Omar, a 25-year-old Ohio State University graduate student, who vanished last month, was reportedly found dead last week in a remote quarry in South Columbus. Authorities and family members confirmed that Amina Alhaj Omar, who went missing on June 10 2023, was found dead on Wednesday, July 12. Amina was found in a quarry behind a BP gas station south of the I-270, where she was last seen on surveillance footage.

Last month the disappearance of Amina Alhaj Omar sparked a frantic search after authorities found her vehicle abandoned on the I-270. Shortly after, concern for the missing 25-year-old intensified as surveillance video showed her wielding two knives at the BP gas station south of the I-270.

Travels Ke @Travelske Body of missing Ohio State graduate Amina Alhaj-Omar found – The Columbus Dispatch

Amid the discovery, authorities issued a missing person alert for an Ohio State graduate who was deemed endangered and potentially armed. Officials purported that the disappearance was sparked by a mental health crisis. At the time, in an official statement, a Columbus Police spokesperson said:

"The Columbus Division of Police along with assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies are actively following up on tips. Crews are utilizing helicopters, horses, ATVs, and search dogs to check areas to look for the missing woman."

In the ensuing weeks, relatives disclosed that the missing woman might have gone to the quarry pond as her belongings were found near the property. A month after her disappearance, Amina's remains were reportedly located in the quarry behind the gas station.

Family mourn the death of Amina Alhaj Omar who disappeared last month

As Amina Alhaj Omar’s family continued to mourn the devastating loss, officials have yet to disclose details surrounding the case, including the manner of death. In an obituary, Amina Alhaj Omar’s family mourned the death of the Ohio State University graduate, described as a fiercely bright and empathetic individual who often helped people in need. They wrote:

“Amina was a soft and kind soul that demonstrated the utmost compassion and empathy for any person that crossed her path.”

They added:

“We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years.”

Amina reportedly obtained her bachelor’s degree in Criminology from the Ohio State University before embarking on a master’s program in social work. Amina, who was described as an ambitious and family-oriented individual, is reportedly survived by her parents and her four sisters.

“Most people who truly knew Amina immediately remember her laugh – it was contagious and brought happiness to everyone in the room. She had a way of making people feel comfortable and welcomed in any situation. Her personality was simply beautiful – a bubbly, shy, caring, funny, and loving human being inside and out.”

Authorities said that, at this time, the cause of death is unknown.