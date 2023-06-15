Where was Amina Alhaj-Omar last seen? Search continues for armed and endangered missing Ohio State student

On Wednesday, June 14, authorities in Columbus released footage of missing Ohio State student Amina Alhaj-Omar. She went missing on Saturday, June 10, and was last seen near Interstate 270 and US. 23, on Columbus' south side. Officials believe that the missing student is endangered and potentially armed.

As such, anyone who manages to spot her has been advised to call the police instead of approaching her.

In the surveillance footage recovered by police, Amina Alhaj-Omar was seen at a BP gas station south of the I-270 at approximately 4:30 am. NBC reported that she was last seen in possession of two kitchen knives as she left the premises one and a half hours later, at approximately 6 am.

Amina Alhaj-Omar has been described as 5 foot 2 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials have not disclosed a potential reason for Amina Alhaj-Omar's disappearance

Amina Alhaj-Omar was first reported missing by her sister on Saturday, June 10. As per 10TV, police reported that when they initially received the news that she was missing, they did not consider her a high-risk or endangered target.

Soon after the report, authorities found Amina Alhaj-Omar's vehicle abandoned on the I-270. Investigators noted that the vehicle had sustained minor damage, and may have been involved in a crash. Later, authorities recovered the surveillance footage of Alhaj-Omar in the gas station, wielding two knives.

At 8:20 am on Saturday, workers at a quarry on the 4000 block South High Street reported that a woman matching Alhaj-Omar's description was trespassing in the area. Officials arrived at the scene at around 8:30 am, but by this time the woman was gone.

At 7:30 pm on Tuesday, a woman matching the person of interest's description was seen near a Walmart in the 3500 block of South High Street. Once more, by the time the police arrived, she had disappeared.

Authorities said that when the trespassing incident occurred, Alhaj-Omar had not yet been reported missing.

"The missing persons report had not been filed yet. Her vehicle had also not been located. It's likely the officers on scene had no idea the female was a missing person or Ms. Omar," A police spokesperson said.

Authorities are currently searching the quarry, the Walmart, and several other nearby areas for any sign of the victim.

In an official statement, a Columbus Police spokesperson provided further details about the search effort.

"The Columbus Division of Police along with assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies are actively following up on tips. Crews are utilizing helicopters, horses, ATVs, and search dogs to check areas to look for the missing woman."

Officials have not disclosed any potential reason behind Alhaj-Omar's disappearance. However, they suspect that her wanderings around Columbus may have been sparked by a mental health crisis. While she is believed to be armed with knives, there have been no reports of violence linked to her.

