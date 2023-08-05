  Where was Phillip Loveday last seen? Corpus Christi police request help in finding missing Freer pastor 

Phillip Loveday, a 47-year-old Freer pastor, has not been seen since August 2, 2023, after he left for work at Kinder Morgan, an oil and gas company. In wake of his disappearance, the Corpus Christi Police Department has issued a plea for help in the search for the local pastor, who was last seen Wednesday, August 2, at 9:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Cape Vista Court while leaving for work.

Concern for the missing freer pastor intensified after the 47-year-old failed to show up for work on Wednesday morning. Faith Christian Center Church members revealed that the pastor also did not turn up the Wednesday night prayers, exacerbating their concerns for his safety.

Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ @JennMGreenberg MISSING: Phillip Loveday, 47, Pastor of Faith Christian Center, last seen 8/2/2023 leaving home wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans driving a 2016 white F-250 Kinder Morgan pickup truck Texas LP# HTN9773. If you see Phillip or his truck call Corpus Christi Police: 361-886-2600 pic.twitter.com/zifdPnqjfp

Authorities have asked anyone with information on Loveday's whereabouts to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840 or (361) 886-2600.

Details of Freer pastor Phillip Loveday's disappearance explored

KRIS 6, citing Phillip Loveday’s wife, reported that the pastor, who left for work at Kinder Morgan on Wednesday morning, left his phone behind in their bathroom. Loveday’s family revealed that the behavior was not considered out of character for the pastor, who had a history of forgetting his belongings in their home.

However, their unease increased after Loveday failed to contact his family later that day. Meanwhile, Loveday’s boss at Kinder Morgan told the family that he never showed up for work leading them to fear for his safety. Loveday's oldest daughter Kayleigh Purnell believed that her father was perhaps injured somewhere and unable to contact the family. She said:

"I don’t think that he just disappeared. I’m kind of assuming that he had an accident, maybe rolled over into the brush. It’s hot in South Texas, and Texas in general, and he’s outside working, so maybe he just got stuck somewhere or hurt somewhere and can’t get help."

Faith Christian Center Church members who spoke to KRIS 6 said that they became concerned after the pastor failed to show up at the church on Wednesday night. The members have reportedly passed out flyers in search of Loveday. A member of the church told KRIS 6:

"He was the one who kept us going. When we were hurting, he was hurting, as well. He was our shepherd, and now we’re a flock missing our shepherd."

CCPD Public Information Officer Travis Pace said that at this moment they do not suspect foul play in the case and added:

"I’m not seeing anything that might indicate foul play, but then again there’s a lot of territory between here and his work site so it’s hard to tell."

In a Facebook post, Phillip Loveday’s family described the pastor as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeve, Wrangler pants and steel-toed boots.

Authorities said that Phillip Loveday was last seen driving a white 2016 Ford F-250 work truck with two Texas license plate numbers, HTN9773 and PPN1389.