On Saturday, August 5, Rachel Morin was last seen leaving to go for a walk near the Ma and Pa trail in Bel Air, Maryland, according to WMAR2. On Sunday, August 6, the 37-year-old was found dead on the same trail. Authorities have not yet released her cause of death.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation. Readers' discretion is advised.

Had a 2020 violation of protection order. People online speculating the the BF of Rachel Morin is involved with her murder.

In the wake of the tragedy, Rachel Morin's family set up a GoFundMe to aid them with funeral arrangements. As of August 7, the initiative, which has a goal of $25,000, has raised $21,031.

Rachel Morin's partner is a suspect in her case

As reported by CBS, Rachel Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend at 11:20 pm on Saturday, when she didn't return from her walk. Several local volunteer groups formed in response, setting out to search for Morin. A local resident told CBS reporters that a command center had also been set up in the area to aid in the search.

Bel Air woman Kathy Tunney said:

"They set up a command center here so we figured that it was something rather grave that had happened to that poor woman."

Tunney added:

"My daughter was just out running this morning to the end of the trail and back. So we enjoy it and we enjoy living next to it. I have never felt afraid."

At 1 pm on Sunday, a volunteer from one of the search parties reportedly discovered Morin's body near the trail. Authorities stated that they expect foul play, and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler discussed the issue in an official statement:

"We understand this homicide causes a lot of concern. It causes a lot of concern for us. The trail is one of our major parks and recs assets that runs through a lot of different parts of Harford County."

Gahler further said that while the investigation is in its early stages, officials believe there is a possibility that Morin's suspected killer could strike again.

The Sherriff also discussed the dangers of walking on the local trails. He said that due to their remote nature, civilians should stay alert. He also warned hikers not to wear earphones on the trail, as they may not hear any signs of an approaching threat. Gahler said that when possible, hikers should walk in pairs, or carry an alert device so that their family can call the police.

5’2, 107 lbs,blonde hair,blue eyes. Blue/blk tank,blk sports bra,blk shorts,gray sneakers.



Any info contact Detective Golden at (410) 836-5430. Help locate Rachel Morin, age 37. Last seen around 1800 hours on Sat, 08/05/23 when she left to walk on the Ma&Pa Trail in Bel Air.5’2, 107 lbs,blonde hair,blue eyes. Blue/blk tank,blk sports bra,blk shorts,gray sneakers.Any info contact Detective Golden at (410) 836-5430. pic.twitter.com/1N5Jd67EhT

As the case remains under investigation, Rachel Morin's family has requested help with raising funds for the funeral arrangements.