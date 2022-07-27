What happened to Simone Strobel? Former partner arrested in connection with 2005 murder of German backpacker

Homicide investigators in Western Australia have detained the former partner of German traveler Simone Strobel in connection with her 2005 death, a significant development in the 17-year-long hunt for Strobel's murderer.

Tobias Friedrich Moran, 42, previously known as Tobias Suckfuell, was arrested by police in Western Australia, and he is scheduled to be transferred to New South Wales (NSW). Reportedly, he was apprehended at his house on Tuesday, July 26, with the help of local authorities and NSW investigators who had traveled to Western Australia.

WA Police Force @WA_Police



A man has been arrested in WA following an extensive investigation into the homicide of German backpacker Simone Strobel, in NSW more than 15 years ago.



WATCH the arrest here: Homicide ArrestA man has been arrested in WA following an extensive investigation into the homicide of German backpacker Simone Strobel, in NSW more than 15 years ago.WATCH the arrest here: fb.watch/evgupBi7cJ/ Homicide Arrest A man has been arrested in WA following an extensive investigation into the homicide of German backpacker Simone Strobel, in NSW more than 15 years ago.WATCH the arrest here: fb.watch/evgupBi7cJ/ https://t.co/AHDHMRnlCL

NSW police have not yet formally disclosed the specifics of any allegations, but they have verified the man's arrest and promised to publish more details soon. In a statement, a NSW spokesperson said:

"Detectives from Richmond Police District established Strike Force Howea in February 2005 to investigate Simone’s murder – with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, and their counterparts at the Wuerzburg Criminal Police and the Prosecutor´s Office in Wuerzburg."

The NSW Police further added in their statement:

"Strike force Howea investigators are continuing to work with their international counterparts, with investigations continuing."

However, Tony Elliott, Moran's attorney, claims that his client has no prior convictions to his knowledge and that he was not aware of any additional charges or bail hearings.

17-year-long investigation finally establishes Tobias Moran, Simone Strobel's partner at the time, as a suspect

David Kirkpatrick @DavidKirkpatri3 It is believed police have made a break through in their investigation into the death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore in 2005 It is believed police have made a break through in their investigation into the death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore in 2005 https://t.co/avktBYCeL6

Tobias was Simone's former boyfriend. They had been touring Australia together when the latter's body was discovered in 2005. After a night-out with her boyfriend and friends in the small coastal town of Lismore on Australia's east coast, 25-year-old Simone Strobel vanished from the campground.

Her body was discovered six days later, close to a Lismore campground, concealed by palm fronds. As per reports by NSW police, Simone Strobel was suffocated by a pillow or a plastic bag.

In 2014, German authorities offered a €10,000 prize to those in Germany and Australia who could provide information concerning the death of Simone Strobel. In October 2020, the NSW government even declared a $1 million reward for anyone with information that would result in the capture and conviction of those responsible for her murder.

The RED HEART Campaign @campaign_rh Police have stunningly arrested the former boyfriend of German backpacker Simone Strobel after a 17-year hunt for justice. Simone was was killed near a Lismore caravan park and buried in a shallow grave in 2005. Police have stunningly arrested the former boyfriend of German backpacker Simone Strobel after a 17-year hunt for justice. Simone was was killed near a Lismore caravan park and buried in a shallow grave in 2005. https://t.co/8RVcZBxEpM

Police have previously stated that they think Moran killed Strobel and then refused to fly back to Australia to testify at her inquest.

Despite the fact that there was insufficient evidence to charge Moran, Deputy NSW Coroner Paul McMahon maintained that he always suspected him of murdering Simone Strobel.

Back in 2007, a coronial inquiry was conducted, but no arrests were made.

Moran's recent arrest has left Strobel's family surprised. In fact, Strobel's father, Gustl, told German media:

"We cannot believe it."

News of further developments is awaited.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far