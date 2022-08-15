Salman Rushdie attack: Iran denies involvement in New York stabbing incident 

In response to Friday's (12 August, 2022) stabbing of Salman Rushdie, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry denied any links between the Iranian government and Hadi Matar, the main suspect in the attempted murder.

Jonathan Schanzer @JSchanzer Out of curiosity, I just glimpsed the timelines of Amnesty, HRW & ACLU to see their response to the attack on Salman Rushdie. As it turns out, they didn’t respond at all. Not one tweet on the attack against an intellectual, inspired by a rogue state. What happened to these NGOs? Out of curiosity, I just glimpsed the timelines of Amnesty, HRW & ACLU to see their response to the attack on Salman Rushdie. As it turns out, they didn’t respond at all. Not one tweet on the attack against an intellectual, inspired by a rogue state. What happened to these NGOs?

On Monday, August 15, 2022, Iranian government official Nasser Kanaani claimed that the nation had no role in what is now being considered an ''assassination attempt.''

The suspicions arose as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the now deceased Supreme Leader of Iran, had ordered a fatwa against Salman Rushdie in 1989, in response to the publication of his controversial novel The Satanic Verses.

Iranian government involvement was also suspected based on Hadi Matar's social media history, as his online profiles indicated support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Bill Clinton @BillClinton Salman Rushdie has lived his life courageously and refused to let intimidation silence him, his art, and what he stands for. I am keeping him in my thoughts and praying for his recovery. Salman Rushdie has lived his life courageously and refused to let intimidation silence him, his art, and what he stands for. I am keeping him in my thoughts and praying for his recovery.

According to ABC, Salman Rushdie is gradually recovering from the stabbing and is no longer on a ventilator.

The Iranian Government responds to the attack on Salman Rushdie

While Iranian government figures have denied any involvement in the plotting of the attack, many have celebrated the attempt to assassinate Salman Rushdie.

Hillel Neuer @HillelNeuer Amnesty International is still silent on Salman Rushdie Amnesty International is still silent on Salman Rushdie https://t.co/gfOP7NzisT

In an official statement, Nasser Kanaani explained that he believed the attack on Rushdie was just. He said:

“Regarding the attack against Salman Rushdie in America, we don’t consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters."

Kanaani continued:

“In this regard, no one can blame the Islamic Republic of Iran. We believe that the insults made and the support he received was an insult against followers of all religions. Salman Rushdie exposed himself to popular anger and fury through insulting the sacredness of Islam and crossing the red lines of over 1.5 billion Muslims and also red lines of followers of all divine religions."

Kanaani went on to say that while Iran could not be blamed, the attack was a result of Rushdie's own actions.

Wire Spy @Spy5Wire The majority of the Labour front bench haven’t called out the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie by an Islamic loon. I wonder why? The majority of the Labour front bench haven’t called out the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie by an Islamic loon. I wonder why? https://t.co/WRqcTL9VRZ

BBC reported that Iranian media outlet Jaam-e Jam also celebrated the alleged actions of Hadi Matar. After Rushdie's agent stated that it was possible Rushdie would suffer irreversible eye damage, the Iranian outlet characterised this as retribution.

Bob Moran @bobscartoons The Salman Rushdie story, troubling and tragic though it is, seems to be simply the latest excuse for journalists who’ve spent two years jubilantly trashing free speech and human rights to attain a hitherto undiscovered level of rancid hypocrisy. The Salman Rushdie story, troubling and tragic though it is, seems to be simply the latest excuse for journalists who’ve spent two years jubilantly trashing free speech and human rights to attain a hitherto undiscovered level of rancid hypocrisy.

The broadcast stated:

"An eye of the Satan has been blinded."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Iran's response to the attack by saying:

“Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media recently gloated about the attempt on his life."

He further labeled Iran's response as 'despicable.'

Vice President Kamala Harris @VP Doug and I were appalled by the attack on author Salman Rushdie this week. People should be able to share ideas without fear—the basis of any free and open society. Violence and hate have no place. Doug and I were appalled by the attack on author Salman Rushdie this week. People should be able to share ideas without fear—the basis of any free and open society. Violence and hate have no place.

This is not the first time violence has been linked to the publication of The Satanic Verses. In 1991, Hitoshi Igarashi, the Japanese translator of the novel, was stabbed to death in his office in Tsukuba, Japan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal