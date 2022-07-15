Lauie Tagaloa stabbing video leaves internet horrified as footage of Brisbane food court murder surfaces

On Monday, July 11, Lauie Tagaloa was stabbed to death at the Valley Metro food court just outside the Fortitude Valley train station. The murder of the 24-year-old victim was caused by a heated confrontation between two groups of men at the location.

Later, CCTV footage from the location confirmed that the confrontation turned into a brawl which led to Tagaloa being stabbed at the time. It has been reported that the groups of men exchanged words and hurled insults at each other before one of the individuals armed himself with a knife and threatened the safety of the opposing group of men.

The incident took place near the Brisbane shopping complex’s food court at around 4.00 am in the morning. Three men who were involved in the brawl reportedly fled the scene after Lauie Michael Tagaloa passed away there. These men were later arrested in connection with the manslaughter.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content and descriptions of murder.

What did the disturbing Lauie Tagaloa stabbing video show?

In the CCTV footage which recently surfaced online, the two groups of men were seen shouting at each other. According to the clip, one of the groups attempted to de-escalate the scene and tried to walk away.

Moments later, the brawl between two men begins, and the clip showcases Lauie Tagaloa falling backward after being stabbed. He collapsed on the ground as the knife wound around his neck leaked severe blood. As the blood pooled on the ground after Tagaloa hit the ground, a witness present at the scene administered first aid to the 24-year-old father to save him. However, the efforts were futile as Tagaloa passed away before the paramedics could revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the incident, a 20-year-old Birkdale native has been arrested for the murder of Lauie Tagaloa. According to the Daily Mail UK, two other men involved in the incident are reportedly aiding the investigation into the murder. These two individuals are yet to face any charges over their involvement as of July 11. Meanwhile, the primary suspect was brought in front of the Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 12 for the outcomes of the charges against him.

According to News.com.au, the man charged with the manslaughter of Lauie Tagaloa has been identified as Seyram Kwami Djentuh by the Queensland police. Following the 24-year-old’s murder, a seeming associate, Jordyn Cooper, launched a GoFundMe page to help late Tagaloa’s family. The young father recently celebrated his daughter’s first birthday prior to his unfortunate demise.

Meanwhile, in the description of the fundraiser page, Cooper wrote:

“He was such a kind hearted person who care for everyone else but himself , He never deserved any of this.”

Netizens react to the gruesome video footage that showcased the murder of Lauie Tagaloa

A legion of viewers labeled the video as "disturbing" and "heartbreaking." Many urged others not to share the video footage.

Meanwhile, a legion of netizens defended the late 24-year-old against trolls who made insensitive comments about his death. Amid the numerous tweets, a majority of them targeted the person who stabbed Tagaloa and called him out for the inhumane murder of the late young father.

