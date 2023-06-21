Confidential Informant cast list and characters explored

Directed by Michael Oblowitz and starring Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, and Dominic Purcell, Confidential Informant is a thrilling crime film set to premiere on June 29, 2023. The story follows a cancer-stricken police detective who makes a risky pact with an informant, plotting his own death while on duty.

The official synopsis of Confidential Informant from IMDb states:

"A police detective suffering from cancer makes a deal with an informant to get killed in the line of duty, so his family can receive the hefty death benefits from the department."

This gripping film delves into the sacrifices people make for their loved ones. With a talented cast, the movie explores the complex world of law enforcement, personal struggles with illness, and the intricate dynamics between detectives and informants. It offers a thought-provoking exploration of human sacrifices and the challenges faced in the pursuit of justice.

The stellar cast of Confidential Informant led by Mel Gibson

Confidential Informant showcases a talented ensemble cast who brings the characters to life with exceptional performances. The film features the following renowned actors in key roles:

1) Mel Gibson as Kevin Hickey

With his undeniable talent and on-screen presence, Gibson brings Kevin Hickey to life, delivering a compelling performance that adds depth and complexity to the film. Mel Gibson is famous for his acting career, particularly for his roles in films such as The Patriot, The Passion of the Christ, Apocalypto, and the Mad Max series. He has also directed and produced several successful movies, making significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

He also solidified his status as a Hollywood star with his portrayal of William Wallace in the historical epic Braveheart, for which he won two Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture.

2) Kate Bosworth as Anna Moran

In this movie, Kate Bosworth delivers a captivating performance as Anna Moran. Her portrayal adds an extra layer of intrigue to the film, contributing to the overall gripping narrative. Kate Bosworth is famous for her versatile acting career, with notable roles in films such as Blue Crush, Superman Returns, and Still Alice. She has gained recognition for her talent, beauty, and ability to portray diverse characters across various genres.

3) Dominic Purcell as Tom Moran

Dominic Purcell delivers a compelling portrayal of Tom Moran, contributing to the overall intensity and impact of this thriller drama. He is widely recognized for his role as Lincoln Burrows in the hit television series Prison Break. Known for his strong presence and intense performances, Purcell has also appeared in various films and TV shows, including Blade: Trinity and Legends of Tomorrow.

Other supporting cast includes:

Nick Stahl as Mike Thorton

Arielle Raycene as Ginger

Erik Valdez as Carlos

Jon Lindstrom as Joe Mangano

Russell Richardson as William Learner

John Cassini as Frank

Camila Savia as Maria

Shaquan Lewis as Jimmy O

Michael Kaycheck as Kurt Harnisher

Manny Hernández as Renaldo

Dianna Camacho as Detective Silvia Cruz

Andrea Abreu as Marisol

Gabriel Vill as Cotto

Maegan Spicer as Flacca

Under the skillful direction of Michael Oblowitz, Confidential Informant presents a captivating visual experience. Oblowitz's ability to convey the intricate emotions of the characters through masterful storytelling techniques elevates the film's impact.

Confidential Informant releases in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes