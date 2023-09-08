What happened to officer Robert Garten? Tributes pour in as Hartford police officer dies aged 34

Robert Garten, a 34-year-old Hartford police officer, was killed and another was critically injured on duty after a teenage driver drove into their patrol car on Wednesday, September 7.

On Wednesday night, the teenage driver, identified as an 11th-grade student, Richard Barrington, 18, was pulled over by Barrington because of a traffic signal violation. During the traffic stop, police officers discovered that the car's registration had been canceled.

The teenager then tried to flee the scene, prompting the officers to give chase. During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly ran two red lights and crashed into another police car occupied by Robert Garten and Officer Brian Kearney.

The collision resulted in the tragic death of Robert Garten, who succumbed to his injuries. Officer Kearney, who was seriously injured, was taken to the hospital, where his condition was reported to be stabilizing after the accident.

Hartford police department mourns death of officer Robert Garten

Expand Tweet

The tragic death of Officer Robert "Bobby" Garten, an eight-year veteran who served in the street crimes unit of the Hartford Police Department, focusing on gun violence and firearms removal, has shocked the Hartford community.

On Thursday, in a press conference, the Hartford Police Department, lost in a fog of grief, paid homage to Officer Robert Garten as the flags outside the building flew at half-staff. Police Chief Jason Thody described Garten as a devoted officer who lived for his job and praised his exemplary service in the department.

“[Bobby] was an amazing person who exemplified what it means to be a Hartford police officer. His commitment to serve was above reproach. Our HPD family has come together to support Bobby’s family, honor his memory, and do what he would want us to do, protect and serve the Hartford community.”

Expand Tweet

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin remarked that the entire city was mourning the death of the extraordinary officer in the wake of his passing. In a statement, Bronin said:

“My heart and prayers and the love and prayers of our whole city are with Officer Garten’s parents, family, loved ones, friends and colleagues, and the entire HPD family."

He added:

"Bobby Garten loved this city, loved the Hartford Police Department, served our community with distinction, courage, skill and compassion, and this loss is immeasurable for all who loved, served with, and knew him. Officer Garten and his family have our everlasting respect and gratitude.”

Bronin revealed that the incident has triggered an outpouring of love and support from departments across the country.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a statement to Fox, Retired Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik, who trained Garten, said that the 34-year-old was a remarkable officer who was extremely competent at his job.

“It’s a huge loss. You don’t get a lot of cops like him,” adding “It clicked for him. This job. I don’t know how to explain how awesome he was.”

Robert Garten, who grew up in Wethersfield and lived in Newington, was the son of a retired Hartford police detective.

The teenage suspect in the crash, who sustained minor injuries, was reportedly arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

The 18-year-old was charged with multiple offenses, including failure to obey a traffic control signal, failure to renew the registration, misuse of plates, and interfering with police.

As the community mourned the loss, funeral arrangements for Officer Robert Garten have not been announced as of yet.