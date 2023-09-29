Sydney Arthur car accident: Tributes pour in as Navasota barrel racer dies aged 22

Sydney Arthur, the daughter of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo header Todd Arthur, passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident in Texas on September 28.

Arthur, a 22-year-old celebrated Barrel Racer, was reportedly involved in a deadly collision that occurred late on Wednesday night at Texas 105 and CR 304.

While the details surrounding the collision are unclear, in a Facebook post, The Team Roping Journal Magazine said that the 22-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle accident that was caused by her. The magazine added that Arthur was the sole passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Community mourns the death of talented Barrel racer Sydney Arthur

In the wake of the tragic accident, the rodeo community and the people of Navasota, Texas, mourned the loss of the talented barrel racer Sydney Arthur, described as a beacon of kindness beloved by friends and family.

In a Facebook post, news channel Madison County Texas Weather paid tribute to the legendary Barrel racer and wrote:

“Madison County, Texas Weather is saddened to hear of the passing of Texas legendary roper, Sydney Arthur. Sydney was no doubt a bright light in this world. She made everyone smile and she was kind to everyone. We cannot imagine the grief her family, friends, and the Rodeo Family must be feeling."

The Team Roping magazine extended its condolences to Arthur’s father, Todd Arthur and her mother, Donna.

“Sydney was the daughter of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo header Todd Arthur and his wife, Donna. Prayers for Sydney’s friends and family, including her brother, Forrest Fisher, and his wife, Whitley.”

On the heels of her passing, several people flooded the victim’s mother’s Facebook page with supporting comments. They penned an emotional tribute to the Barrel Racer, who was characterized as a fiercely bright and considerate person.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. I’m at a complete loss for words. Syd you were my soul sister, the girl that was there for me when I felt I had no one, you always had my back no matter the circumstances, you loved with everything you had in you and then some.”

A friend of the family provided a brief insight into the victim’s exemplary character and briefly detailed all the wonderful ways Arthur enriched her life.

“We all miss you so much!! You healed a very special place in my heart. When you wouldn’t spend the night with anyone else but you agreed to stay with me. You wanted black/purple hair because that’s what I had. I have loved you as my own and for so many years.”

Sydney Arthur celebrated her twenty-second birthday earlier this month. At the time, in a Facebook post, Arthur’s mother, Donna, penned a beautiful note celebrating the special day. She wrote:

“Happy 22nd Birthday to my best friend and beautiful daughter. You have made us incredibly proud. Can’t wait to see what’s next. Have a great day Sydney Arthur. Love you.”

As the community continued to mourn the devastating loss, Arthur’s family have yet to comment on the accident.