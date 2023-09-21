What happened to Samantha Kalkbrenner? 15-year-old Serra catholic student killed in Dravosburg accident

Samantha Kalkbrenner, a 15-year-old Serra Catholic student, was killed and five others, including three students, were injured after a school van and a car collided on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Dravosburg. The three injured students were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

WPXI, citing Allegheny County police, reported that the school van was attempting to make a left turn onto Richland when it was struck by a Jetta traveling north on Richland on Wednesday morning.

The drivers of both vehicles were reportedly transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Details of the Dravosburg accident that killed Serra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner explored

Allegheny County police said they are exploring the circumstances that led to the death of Samantha Kalkbrenner in Dravosburg early Wednesday morning. A witness to the crash, Jessica McCauley, told CBS that she was driving down Richland Road alongside her husband when she saw two cars racing each other.

"They were coming from McKeesport, and the white car passed up and then the Jeep came flying around the bend and almost hit the edge of the bridge and took off," McCauley said. "They were weaving in and out of different cars and just flying."

Shortly after, the couple reportedly pulled over at the crash site after the jeep struck the school van. McCauley told WPXI she jumped out of their vehicle to assist an injured boy in the crash while her husband ran out to the Jeep to help the driver.

“The boy I talked to the whole time tried to keep him alert, telling him it’s going to be okay buddy,” said McCauley. “Another boy said ma’am this is a bad dream and I said it’s going to be okay,” said McCauley.

Dravosburg accident raises safety concerns in the community

Residents in the neighborhood expressed concerns over the dangerous road and intersection where accidents frequently occur. They now demand change after a Serra Catholic student, Samantha Kalkbrenner, was killed in a deadly crash.

"It's sad -- someone, please -- I don't know who I could speak to," pleaded Amy Kovka, another eyewitness of the crash. "Please Dravosburg, do something with this road. How many more accidents are we going to have? How many more people are going to get killed before something gets done?"

As the crash rattled community members, the catholic diocese of Pittsburgh issued a statement confirming that a Serra Catholic High School student, Samantha Kalkbrenner, had died in the Dravosburg accident.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that a 15-year-old Serra Catholic student died as a result. We have been advised that three other Serra Catholic students were taken to a hospital in stable condition. We’re told that the van driver and the driver of the car are in the hospital receiving treatment.”

The diocese said that Serra Catholic High School, mourning the loss of the student, will be closed through Friday. Samantha Kalkbrenner's death was also mourned by community members, including the Steel City Academy Of Dance, who described the teen as one of their advanced dancers.

Samantha Kalkbrenner started attending Serra Catholic High School this year after graduating from Saint Theresa School in 2022. In a Facebook post, the school grieved the death of the student and announced prayer services for Thursday.

Meanwhile, charges have yet to be filed in the incident. Anyone with information was urged to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.