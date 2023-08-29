Chloe Hutchcraft car accident: GoFundMe raises more than $3,800 in wake of Montezuma tragedy 

Chloe Hutchcraft, a Montezuma High School senior runner from Iowa who was involved in a grave car accident over the weekend reportedly passed away on August 28, 2023, after succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash.

While the details about the crash are unclear, a Facebook account North Mahaska Warhawks Athletic Boosters said that Chloe Hutchcraft, a member of the Montezuma golf team Bravettes, was involved in a serious car accident over the weekend. The account further stated that Hutchcraft was in the ICU after sustaining critical injuries in the crash and asked people to pray for her recovery.

However, on August 28, multiple Facebook accounts belonging to the people in the community stated that Hutchcraft succumbed to her injuries following the accident. The teen’s death was also confirmed on the Caring Bridge website, which wrote:

“Chloe Ann Hutchcraft was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at 1:00 pm today. Chloe passed peacefully surrounded by family. Please continue to pray for peace for Brad, Jessica, Jake, Aislyn, Sawyer and Tatum as they navigate through this time.”

Chloe Hutchcraft GoFundMe raises over $3,800 of its $5000 goal amount

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe created to render financial assistance to the teen’s family has raised $3,800. A number of donors swarmed the crowdfunding page to lend assistance to the grieving family. The fundraiser said that Chloe Hutchcraft was involved in a car accident on Saturday, August 26 and was airlifted to Mercy in Des Moines. The page said:

“She was life-flighted to Mercy in Des Moines. She is in critical care due to her injuries. Right now the most important thing is prayers!”

Following her death, the Montezuma, Iowa, community took to social media and mourned the loss of the beloved teen. A Facebook user, Dana Thompson-Desrochers, wrote:

“Our community lost another sweet girl today. Please pray for her family, teachers, and the kids in our area. They’ve been through so much. Life is so precious! Cherish every moment because you never know when it will be your last!”

While another user rallying behind the victim’s friends and family said:

“Lifting Chloe up in prayer. Praying for healing and strength to her family and friends”

Meanwhile, another community member shared:

“Prayers to the Hutchcraft Family and Extended Families, on the passing of Sweet Chloe.”

Several others also mourned the devastating loss of the teenager who was a talented athlete in Montezuma, Iowa.

Screenshot via Facebook

According to a local community newsletter, Montezuma Magazine, last year Chloe Hutchcraft led Montezuma’s girls golf team, Bravettes, to fourth place in the SICL tournament. During the game, Hutchcraft helped the Bravettes with an 18-hole score of 115 and was named to the all-SICL first team.

