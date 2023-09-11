 What happened to Stella Grace Bright? Lowe's executive's 16-year old daughter passed away in wake of Porsche accident 

Lowe's executive's 16-year-old daughter, Stella Grace Bright, was killed on Saturday, September 9, in a horrifying accident after she crashed a 2014 Porsche 911 into a tree near her North Carolina home.

The crash reportedly occurred early Saturday morning near Lake Norman near the teen's family’s home. The teenager was driving alongside two friends when the car veered off the road, struck a tree and ended up in a rock landscaping wall.

According to authorities cited in Charlotte Observer, the teen was killed at the scene while her two friends were rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries. While the circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear, authorities said that the teenager was allegedly speeding at the time of the accident.

Tributes Pour in as Lowe's executive's daughter Stella Grace Bright killed in crash

On Saturday, Stella Grace Bright, the daughter of Vice President of Market Delivery & Final Mile at Lowe's, Chris Bright, was killed and two other teens were injured after she crashed a Porsche into a tree near her family’s North Carolina home in Mooresville. It is unknown if the Porsche belonged to the teen or the Lowe's executive.

Authorities have yet to disclose the speed at which the Porsche was going at the time of the crash, but confirmed overspeeding was the factor in the incident.

Following the accident, family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the Lowe's executive's daughter, described as a beautiful soul who deeply cared about the people in her orbit. Stella Grace Bright’s sister Olivia grieved the loss of her sibling in a post and said:

“I don’t know how I’m going to live another day without you u meant the world to me and still do. You didn’t deserve to go this soon you really didn’t. I won’t stop thinking about you and I know you want me to be happy so I’m going to try to be happy just for you.”

A friend, Jocelyn Carroll, described Stella as a fiercely kind and talented person who will be immensely missed. In an emotional tribute on Instagram, she wrote:

“I can’t even begin to describe with words how grateful I am to have met you and to be a part of your life. You are so amazing and caring and [sic] kind and talented and you had such a beautiful soul. “You always know how to put a smile on anyone’s face… You were the bestest sister I never got to have and I miss you so much. I’m so sorry I never got to say goodbye.”

Another friend, Nikki Degroot lamented the immeasurable loss by reiterating her love for the late teen. She posted:

“There are absolutely no words to describe how much you were loved and how we are all going to miss you so so so much.”

Authorities revealed that at the time of the crash, one of Stella's friends was seated in the back area of the 2016 Porsche that was not equipped with a seat belt. Meanwhile, Lowe's executive's daughter Stella and another friend seated in the front seat were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.