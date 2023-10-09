Who is Hersh Golberg Polin? Family issues plea for help in wake of American-Israeli man’s disappearance from Israel music festival

The parents of 23-year-old American-Israeli Hersh Golberg Polin are desperately searching for their son, who was attending an Israel music festival when attacked by Hamas on October 6, 2023.

Hersh Golberg Polin, attending the music festival held in the desert in southern Israel to coincide with the Jewish festival of Sukkot, was last heard from on Saturday morning after Palestinian militants stormed the arena and opened fire as a sneak attack on Israel.

Golberg-Polin’s father told The Jerusalem Post that his son texted "I love you" and "I'm sorry," before becoming unreachable. Shortly after, several alarming videos of Palestinian militants attacking partygoers and kidnapping attendees emerged online.

Moments later, social media pages were flooded with messages from concerned family and friends trying to find loved ones in the sea of chaos. According to rescue agency Zaka, more than 260 bodies have reportedly been recovered from the festival arena.

What we know about Hersh Golberg Polin in light of his disappearance from Israel music festival

Hersh Golberg Polin’s family, who has been living and working in the United States for decades, said they were in Israel when their son, who had just celebrated his 23rd birthday, left them Friday night for the rave.

The 23-year-old’s father, Jonathan Polin, a Chicago, Illinois, native who moved his family to Richmond, Virginia, in 2004, told the Jerusalem Post that he had not heard from his son since Saturday morning when he received the concerning message.

"We just want him home and safe," his father, Jonathon Polin, told the outlet, adding, "We love you. Come home to us."

The 23-year-old Berkeley, California native had been living in Jerusalem with his family and was celebrating his release from his Army service, which ended in April 2023, by attending music festivals in the country. Jonathon Polin told the post that his son had trained to become a medic in the military.

Hersh Golberg Polin's relatives, who still reside in the United States, took to social media to amplify the message of his disappearance as the conflict between Palestine and Israel intensified. A relative urged the online community to contact the family with any information about Hersh, noting that the missing person’s parents have been asked to provide DNA to the local police station.

“My son is a freshman at WashU and his cousin, Hersh Goldberg Polin, is missing from the site of the festival in southern Israel. We are asking anybody who may have seen him or seen photos of him in any footage to reach out immediately.”

Trigger Warning: The following attachment contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

The desperate plea from Hersh Golberg Polin’s family comes in the wake of reports alleging over a hundred People from the music festival, including tourists, have been taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Among the people missing is British citizen Jake Marlowe, who was working as a security guard at the music event, and German tourist, Shani Louk, who was allegedly seen in a viral video being paraded unconscious by Hammas. 25-year-old Noa Argamani was also believed to have been taken hostage at the festival.

According to the BBC, citing the local media reports, at least 700 Israelis have been killed since the attack began on Saturday. Shortly after Palestinians attacked Israel, which prides itself on its efficient military and security services, they launched air strikes on Gaza, killing at least 413 Palestinians. The total amount of casualties in the Israel-Palestine war is estimated to be over 1100.