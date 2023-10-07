“Time to unfollow” - Khamzat Chimaev tweets in support of Palestine amidst war-like situation with Israel, fans react

Khamzat Chimaev revealed who he’s supporting in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Over the past few years, the unrest between Israel and Palestine has gained national attention, leading to people worldwide picking a side or advocating for peace. When it comes to UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, he is supporting Palestine through the complicated situation.

Earlier today, Chimaev showed his support for Palestine by posting a picture on Twitter featuring their flag and people rallying.

As a result, his comment section was filled with fans voicing their varying opinions, including the following people saying:

“well time to unfollow haha”

“I swear khamzat could smash all of israelis”

“SUPPORT THE PEACE”

“he is still waiting for the strongest in Israel to appear in 1vs1”

“Praying for everyone right now”

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut in July 2020. Since then, he’s solidified himself as one of the biggest superstars in the promotion by establishing a 6-0 record, including five wins inside the distance.

Chimaev started his UFC tenure by competing in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. Unfortunately, he drastically missed the 170-pound limit for his last fight at UFC 279, leading to the possibility that he will stay at middleweight moving forward.

Is Khamzat Chimaev scheduled for his next UFC fight?

On October 21, Khamzat Chimaev returns to action and hopes to secure a middleweight title shot. To do so, ‘Borz’ must get through Paulo Costa in the UFC 294 co-main event, where Chimaev will be a fan favorite in Abu Dhabi.

Costa last fought in August 2022, defeating Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision. The 32-year-old Brazilian has endured highs and lows in the UFC, but a win against Chimaev could lead to another title shot.

On September 9, Sean Strickland shocked the world by dethroning Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. Fans and analysts have been debating who Strickland should fight next, with the most discussed options being Adesanya again, Dricus Du Plessis, or the winner of Chimaev/Costa.

Therefore, the UFC 294 co-main event has massive stakes besides the opportunity to showcase their world-class skills. Only time will tell who emerges victorious inside the Etihad Arena.