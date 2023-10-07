"Gonna p** in that" - Paulo Costa makes hilarious disrespectful comment about USADA after learning about being the most tested fighter in 2023

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa had a hilarious response to topping the list of the most-tested UFC fighters in 2023.

A list posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealed that Costa was tested the most by the United States Anti-Doping Agency over the past year. The Brazilian returned 33 samples, seven more than the next most-tested athlete, UFC flyweight Charles Johnson.

Check out the list below:

Paulo Costa quoted the post with a hilarious yet highly disrespectful comment.

"When they bring that ugly jacket for me I gonna pee in that [raised hand emoji]"

'Borrachinha' promised to urinate on the commemorative jacket presented by USADA. USADA clean testing Letter Jackets are presented to UFC athletes who cross a threshold of 50 clean tests and are considered a worthy achievement.

It is owned by former champions Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou and veterans Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Daniel Cormier, among others.

Check out Costa's post below:

Chael Sonnen hypes Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev as UFC 294's star fight

Paulo Costa is set to take on UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight bout at UFC 294.

The fight will mark the unbeaten Chimaev's return to the middleweight division. Although the pay-per-view will be headlined by Islam Makhachev's second title defense in a rematch against Charles Oliveira, former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen believes Costa vs. Chimaev is the most exciting fight of the night.

Sonnen stated in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel that the co-main event matchup trumps the card's headliner. He also outlined a potential middleweight title shot on the line for the winner of the fight.

He said:

"I believe that [UFC 294] main event...main attraction, Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev...Here in North America, that's the fight. And we generally won't buy a pay-per-view particularly with this level of excitement and anticipation for a co-main event, and generally Dana [White] would not make it co-main event that was so awesome, that it overshines his main event... Whoever wins this fight, I believe will be announced quickly as the next in line for [Sean] Strickland. This is what we like as fans, right, we like these high-stake matches."

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev will return to the octagon for the first time since 2022 and look to impress fans and the matchmakers from the get go.

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments below on YouTube [0:08]: