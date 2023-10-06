"Gonna report this harassment" - Paulo Costa leaks DMs sent by Khamzat Chimaev to his girlfriend for 'liking black boys'

Khamzat Chimaev is set to take on the stiffest test of his career at UFC 294, where he will face one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in the co-main event. The matchup is likely a title eliminator that could determine the next fighter in line for a championship bout at 185 pounds.

With the fight just two weeks away, Khamzat Chimaev has ramped up his trash talk in the hopes of unsettling his foe before stepping into the octagon. He recently DM'd Paulo Costa's girlfriend, Tamara Alves, on Instagram with pictures featuring Israel Adesanya humping him back at UFC 253.

It is among former champions' most infamous post-fight celebrations. In the DM, Chimaev asked Alves how she could be with a man who likes 'black boys.' This, however, drew a quick response from Costa, who took to X/Twitter with screenshots of the DM.

The Brazilian jokingly claimed that he'd report Khamzat Chimaev for harassing his girlfriend (who is also his manager) before sarcastically describing 'Borz' as handsome, saying the following:

"I gonna report this harassment by Gourmet Chen Chen towards my girlfriend/future mother of my childres and manager. I felt threatened by this handsome guy calling her on dm please @Tamaraalves2 Don't be fooled by that beautiful face inshala."

It isn't the first time that Chimaev will face a high-ranking Brazilian fighter, as last year he defeated Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in a welterweight bout that some believe 'Durinho' had done enough to win. Unfortunately for him, he was on the receiving end of a decision loss.

Why isn't Khamzat Chimaev fighting at welterweight?

At one point, it seemed like Khamzat Chimaev was destined to become the UFC's next dominant champion. Many predicted him to be the one to dethrone Kamaru Usman as the welterweight champion. Unfortunately, 'Borz' disgraced himself before his highly anticipated UFC 279 bout with Nate Diaz.

The two men never locked horns, as Chimaev missed weight by seven and a half pounds, causing the promotion to demote him to a co-main event fight with Kevin Holland. After the disastrous weight cut, the UFC lost faith in him to make the welterweight limit again and had him commit to a run at middleweight.