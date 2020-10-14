Israel Adesanya relives asserting 'alpha male dog' dominance over Paulo Costa

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Israel Adesanya notoriously capped off his spectacular TKO victory against Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 by pretending to hump the Brazilian after the stoppage.

Ahead of their clash at UFC 253, it was Paulo Costa who did most of the trash-talking, speaking about how badly he was going to punish the “African” and "murder him" inside the octagon. Costa even compared Adesanya to women to take a dig at the latter's "skinny" physique. Now that Costa got wiped out by Israel Adesanya in the fight, the Nigerian-Kiwi fighter is rubbing it in the face of his most recent opponent.

Israel Adesanya took to Twitter earlier today to take another jibe at "The Eraser", reliving his infamous "humping" celebration after defeating Costa at UFC 253. Adesanya referred to it as his way of asserting his dominance as the "alpha male dog" in MMA.

While many criticized the champ for making "obscene" gestures and disrespecting an already defeated opponent, Israel Adesanya doesn't care about critics and their opinions. In fact, in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, "The Last Stylebender" claimed that people are angry about his celebration because they suffer from "Homophobia" and are "Questioning their own sexuality”.

“I couldn’t give a f**k what they think, to be honest. I didn’t even think about it. I didn’t even plan it. It was just justified. Like you know when you’re on ‘Call of Duty’ and you smoke someone with a headshot and then you go over them and then press circle, down, up, down, up, kind of teabag them. That’s kind of what I did. What it is, is homophobia. People are just mad ‘why are you doing that, you’re not a man 'cause they feel inadequate. Questioning their own sexuality.”