What happened to Noa Argamani? Israel music festival kidnapping video goes viral, sparks concern online

Israeli student Noa Argamani was reportedly kidnapped by Hamas terrorists while she was at a rave party organized near the Gaza Strip. The Times of Israel revealed that her family shared footage of the kidnapping and the 25-year-old was seen screaming out to her boyfriend Avi Nathan for help.

The video was shared by Twitter user @HananyaNaftali and it featured Noa shouting "Don't kill me" several times.

"Her name is Noa. Her crime was going to a music festival in southern Israel. She was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. I call on the international community to act against this vicious war crime and ensure all the Israelis will return home safely," the tweet read.

Noa Argamani's kidnapping video was shared by her family member (Image via HananyaNaftali/X)

According to The New York Post, Nathan's brother, Moshe Or reported him missing and later spotted him in the kidnapping video.

"She deserves freedom" - Netizens express concern for Noa Argamani after kidnapping video goes viral

The New York Post stated that Noa Argamani and her boyfriend Avi Nathan were attending a rave party to celebrate the end of Sukkot. The outlet revealed that terrorists opened fire and launched rockets as they entered the venue.

Noa's kidnapping video went viral online, increasing concern among the netizens. Several individuals took to the comments section of @HananyaNaftali's post to share their thoughts about the same.

Netizens react to the kidnapping video (Image via HananyaNaftali/X)

Avi Nathan's brother Moshe Or told Channel 12 News that his phone was unavailable for a long time. He went on to state that the family was called by the emergency teams and shown the viral video. He stated that he refused to believe what had happened until he watched the video.

"I started looking for it in the various Telegram groups. It didn't take me long to find it. I saw Noa looking scared and frightened in the video. I can't imagine what's going through her mind – screaming in panic, when some scumbags are holding her and not letting her go," he said.

Moshe stated that his brother was being held by around four or five men and described the situation as "shocking."

"People are getting together in groups on Instagram and Telegram to share names, and you see very long lists. There are dozens if not hundreds of people who are missing," he told the publication.

Detailed information about Noa Argamani's current condition remains unknown. However, her college roommate Amir Moadi revealed that she is the only child of her parents. Noa's father spoke to The Times of Israel about what went through his mind when he learned about the viral video.

"Her roommate contacted us, and said that there was a video of her on a motorcycle and she was kidnapped and taken to Gaza. I had hoped that he was wrong, that it was not true, and then in the emergency room, a guy approached me and told me there was a video if I wanted to see her. I asked to see and then I saw that it was definitely her. She was so scared, so frightened," he said.

This comes after the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas' attack in Israel, which began on October 7, 2023. The New York Post reported that around 250 people have died so far in the ongoing conflict.