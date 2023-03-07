"Why are they not moving?" - Video of Americans kidnapped in Mexico sparks concern online 

A video of four Americans being kidnapped and assaulted by a few heavily armed men in Mexico has taken the internet by storm. The four individuals from America, crossed the border in Texas and traveled to Mexico, but came under fire shortly after they entered the eastern city of Matamoros.

A video of the incident is now doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the men can be seen with arms as they load the four Americans into a truck. The video clearly shows one person moving, thus indicating that they are alive, while the others were either wounded, unconscious, or dead.

As per the Washington Post, authorities later claimed that the Mexican cartel killed two people, left one injured, and one completely unharmed.

DC_Draino @DC_Draino Here’s the alleged video of 4 Americans being dragged in the street by Mexican cartel members and kidnapped



Why anybody still travels to Mexico is beyond me



Unless they kneeled during the Nat’l Anthem, Joe Biden won’t care about saving them

Furthermore, it is now believed that the Americans who were caught were not the intended targets. Authorities of both countries claimed that the cartel mistook the men for Haitian drug smugglers.

However, the video doing the rounds on social media is now leaving netizens concerned as many saw the video and shared their opinions. One social media user pointed out how the two men who were shot and killed were not moving.

"This never should have happened" - Netizens react to news of Americans being kidnapped in Mexico

The tragic incident has left several individuals on the internet concerned. Many individuals have been sharing their views about the incident. A few social media users took to Twitter to send their condolences to the victims' families as well.

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein



First I want to say, this never should have happened, and prayers go out to the families of those involved.



The right wing is already somehow attacking Biden over this. Here are the FACTS:



BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan BREAKING: 2 of the 4 Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico were just found dead, according to the governor of Tamaulipas. The 2 other kidnapping victims were found alive.



Thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims. BREAKING: 2 of the 4 Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico were just found dead, according to the governor of Tamaulipas. The 2 other kidnapping victims were found alive.Thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims.

Gracie51 @Gracie5111 Biden Administration just offered $50,000 for return of the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico. Biden just made it much more dangerous for any American to go to Mexico. Go to Mexico, get kidnapped and the cartels get $$$$$. Biden Administration just offered $50,000 for return of the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico. Biden just made it much more dangerous for any American to go to Mexico. Go to Mexico, get kidnapped and the cartels get $$$$$.

David Wolf @DavidWolf777



#Mexico #Narcostate #FailedState Just the usual dragging of bodies after a cartel shootout in broad daylight, today in Matamoros. Just the usual dragging of bodies after a cartel shootout in broad daylight, today in Matamoros.#Mexico #Narcostate #FailedState https://t.co/bfWwNgjBcB

Kye 🌹 @Simply_Kye_15 @1khaicarte I’m not sure about that but they said that the Americans that traveled were mistaken for Haitian smugglers (Idk what’s going on with that) and just kidnapped them in broad daylight. It’s bad. There’s even a video on here of them being taken like it was normal thing there. @1khaicarte I’m not sure about that but they said that the Americans that traveled were mistaken for Haitian smugglers (Idk what’s going on with that) and just kidnapped them in broad daylight. It’s bad. There’s even a video on here of them being taken like it was normal thing there.

Mariah 🇺🇸 🌻🇺🇸🌻 @Mariah2732 Kidnapped Victims Found

Matamoros



Mexican authorities confirmed finding the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros last Friday. Two of the individuals were dead and two were found alive. One of the victims was wounded and had to be taken for medical care. Kidnapped Victims Found Matamoros Mexican authorities confirmed finding the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros last Friday. Two of the individuals were dead and two were found alive. One of the victims was wounded and had to be taken for medical care. https://t.co/XZmaFyyStq

Families identified the Americans as men from South Carolina who were on a tummy tuck trip to Mexico

As the video made the rounds on social media and went viral, people began wondering about the identity of the four men. Family members shared that the group of men consisted of Latavia McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, and Eric James Williams, who traveled from South Carolina. The family also revealed that the friends were traveling together so that one of them could get a tummy tuck procedure done.

Furthermore, the FBI is asking for the public's help to find the men who are now on the run. The agency has announced a reward of $50,000 for the arrest of the men who were involved in this horrific act.

Authorities have also claimed that an investigation is currently underway and police are obtaining fingerprint data, checking vehicles, taking biological samples, and gathering surveillance camera footage to catch the Mexicans who are behind the killing of the two Americans.

