"Where was the support for Palestine?" - NBA fans have mixed responses as Miami Heat take stand amid Israel-Palestine conflict

The Miami Heat released a message in support of Israel following Hamas' attack on the Gaza Strip on Saturday. The Palestinian militant group surprised Israel, with at least 500 casualties on both sides already. However, NBA fans have mixed responses following the Heat's statement in favor of Israel.

Miami's official social media pages shared the message hours after the attack, which occurred during a Jewish holiday. Several Israeli news outlets called the attack the deadliest one in decades and the first direct conflict within the country since the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.

"The Hamas attack of Israel sparked a day of senseless violence and hundreds of innocent lives lost," the statement read. "The Miami HEAT stand with the people of Israel."

The Miami Heat were the only NBA team to condemn the attacks, while former player Enes Freedom called the Hamas' surprise offensive launch against Israel as "barbaric." However, fans are divided on social media regarding the Heat's support of Israel considering their continuing conflict with Palestine since 1948.

This fan wondered where was the Heat to support Palestine during the height of the recent conflict between the two nations:

"Where was the support for Palestine?"

This Heat fan was disappointed that the franchise took a side in the controversial conflict:

"I'm so disappointed to be a fan of this franchise."

One fan realized that the Heat deserved to lose the NBA Finals for supporting Israel:

"I love Jimmy and want to see him hold up that Larry O'Brian but this makes me happy you guys didn't win the Finals."

One fan showed support for the Heat and Israel:

"We stand with Israel, not with dirty terrorists."

Here are other reactions to the Miami Heat's statement regarding Hamas' attack on Israel:

Why did the Miami Heat show support for Israel?

Most fans were baffled when the Miami Heat sent out a message in a show of support for Israel following Hamas' attack on the Gaza Strip on October 7. The NBA has avoided any political statements in the past following Daryl Morey's remarks on China and Hong Kong a few years ago.

However, the case of the Heat could be different because their owner, Micky Arison, is an Israeli citizen born in Tel Aviv. He's a dual citizen of the United States, but it's not surprising if he ordered the team's statement to be released for the public to see.

Arison has owned the Heat since 1995 and the franchise has won three NBA championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013. The Heat's current market value is around $3 million, while Arison's estimated net worth is $6.7 billion.

