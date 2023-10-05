Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, returns to 'Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6, fresh off vacation with Marcus Jordan

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, is one of the returning main cast members for the sixth season of "The Real Housewives of Miami." Larsa is an original cast from season one, but was absent in the next two seasons. She returned on season four and has been part of the main cast since.

Larsa's boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, is set to make his debut on "RHOW." The mother of four is excited about the season six premiere, sharing the trailer on her Instagram stories.

Larsa Pippen on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There were a couple of interesting tidbits from the steamy trailer of "The Real Housewives of Miami" season six. Returning cast member Guerdy Abraira went after Larsa Pippen and called her a liar.

"I told her — she's denying I told her," Abraira said. "Pathological liar. You lie about everything."

It's unclear why Abraira called out Larsa, but it made things a lot more interesting for one of the top reality TV shows at the moment.

Marcus Jordan, who has been dating Larsa since late last year, will make his debut on the show. One of the things that stood out in the trailer is when Marcus was asked if his father, the G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan, approves of his relationship with his former teammate's ex-wife.

The trailer didn't reveal Marcus' answer regarding the issue, but Larsa can be seen looking away and not saying anything. However, the couple already explained in an episode of their "Separation Anxiety" podcast that MJ is not against their relationship.

"I can make my own decisions," Marcus said. "He doesn't need to approve who I date or my personal relationships. He's going to love me no matter what. "I think that's what the takeaway was from the conversation, but of course, no one sees that. They just see the headlines."

Also Read: Who did Malika Andrews file a restraining order against? What we know so far about harassment case involving ESPN presenter

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen spent some quality together this summer

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan (Photo: Larsa Pippen/Instagram)

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen spent a lot of time together this summer on vacation in different parts of the world. They have been on a yacht at sea, played golf and possibly filmed the sixth season of "The Real Housewives of Miami."

Their relationship was tested by several rumors about Michael Jordan's disapproval of them being together. It was also reported that the two got engaged and are ready to get married. However, they debunk all those rumors and are taking things slow.

Some fans are still uncomfortable with their relationship because his father and her ex-husband were legendary teammates on the Chicago Bulls. It should also be noted that they have a 17-year age difference.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade's family is in dance mode as his wife, Gabrielle Union, and daughter, Kaavia James showcase moves in latest reel