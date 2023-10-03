Dwyane Wade's family is in dance mode as his wife, Gabrielle Union, and daughter, Kaavia James showcase moves in latest reel

Dwyane Wade and his family continue to enjoy the NBA offseason, with Gabrielle Union and their daughter Kaavia James showcasing their dance moves on Instagram. The Wade's has had a busy summer, but it seems like they're back home and having fun.

In a recent post on Kaavia's Instagram account, the mom-daughter duo are dancing inside the shower. They are not taking a bath, but moving to the beat of the viral Tiktok song mashup remix of Latto's "Thank You To My Man."

"She's really thanking him for me," Kaavia wrote.

At the age of just four, Kaavia James Wade is already a social media star. She has 1.9 million followers on Instagram. It should be noted that Kaavia doesn't run her Instagram account, but it is managed by her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

The couple had Kaavia back in November 2018 through surrogacy. She was the Miami Heat legend's fourth child and Union's first. For those thinking she was named after LeBron James, that's not the case. Union explained that she was named after her uncle and godfather, James Francis Glass.

"We wanted to include my family in her name so the 'James' is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I've waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there."

Gabriell Union is also a stepmother to Wade's other kids, Zaire, Zaya and Xavier. Zaire and Zaya's mother is Siohvaughn Funches, who was Wade's ex-wife. Xavier was born out of wedlock during a brief breakup between Union and Wade. His mother is reality star Aja Metoyer.

Dwyane Wade almost didn't end up with Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. (Photo: Gabrielle Union/Instagram)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union almost didn't end up together. They started dating back in 2008, but briefly broke up in 2013. During their breakup, Wade became a father to Xavier Zechariah with Aja Metoyer. He managed to work things out with Union and they got married on August 30, 2014.

In an appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Wade opened up about the struggles of his relationship with Union following the birth of Xavier. The couple keeps working on improving their marriage despite their past issues.

"It hasn't been perfect," Wade said. "It will never be perfect, but that was nine years ago, and we still go to therapy. We've had shouts about it, we've had regular conversations about it, and so it's been something that is going to continue to be something that I have to work at. It doesn't go away because years come or because I say sorry."

