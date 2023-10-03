"One of the greatest assist men": Klay Thompson praises Chris Paul, hints at starting role alongside Steph Curry

Klay Thompson had nothing but praise for new teammate Chris Paul, who's still adjusting to wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey. Thompson is excited to play with Paul and is looking forward to getting a lot of assists from him. It might be Klay's way of hinting at a possible starting role for the 38-year-old point guard.

Thompson faced reporters during the Warriors Media Day on Monday and one of the things he was asked about was Paul. He praised Paul for his playmaking and leadership that will improve the team. He cannot wait to receive a pass from him and then knock down a 3-point shot.

"Chris has been in our way of winning for so many years and now to be on the same team with him, it's just a huge honor for myself especially playing the 2-guard spot," Thompson said. "You love playing with a point guard like Chris who’s one of the greatest assist men in basketball history. I know he's gonna give me so many opportunities this year.

"I think he's going to help us so much, especially from a leadership standpoint. We know what he's capable of on the court, obviously a 20-10 nightly, but his ability to lead and guide these young guys, myself as well, is gonna stand out I feel like."

Klay Thompson's comments possibly hinted at what role the Golden State Warriors are expecting from Chris Paul. While some think that he'll be a starter and others would love him off the bench, head coach Steve Kerr will likely use him depending on the opposing team and how the game is being played.

Paul can play with anyone and instantly make his teammates better. He can start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green in a small-ball lineup. He can come off the bench and make magic with the reserve corps.

Chris Paul only wants to win

Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors (Photo: Warriors.com)

Chris Paul doesn't care about his role with the Golden State Warriors this season. Paul told reporters on Media Day that he only wants to win, so he's willing to do anything to achieve it.

"I think anybody who knows me knows I'm all about winning," Paul said. "Whatever I can do to help our team win. I know coach and us, we are going to talk about it and see what he likes. We've been hooping all summer. I think for the season it's going to be whatever to help our team win. And I think I've at least tried to show or prove that my entire career."

