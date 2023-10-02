"Harden pulling up to the club instead" - NBA fans pull no punches in roasting James Harden as 76ers guard skips Media Day

James Harden will reportedly not be at the Philadelphia 76ers Media Day today starting at 10 am EST. Harden and the Sixers had an intense offseason regarding the future of the former NBA MVP. Fans also began roasting Harden for skipping Media Day.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden won't be at Media Day because he remains hopeful that the Sixers will trade him. The relationship between Harden and the team deteriorated this summer, with Daryl Morey being called a liar in public.

Several teams have been linked with Harden, including the LA Clippers and Miami Heat. However, Morey is in a tough position because he won't make a deal where the team gets the shorter end of the stick. They are likely in the final season of their championship window, with Joel Embiid's patience growing thin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans on social media began trolling James Harden, who requested a trade back in the summer. He opted into his $35.6 million contract this season, but won't have the leverage to start a holdout due to the new collective bargaining agreement.

One fan hilariously roasted Harden by posting a meme of what he could be doing instead of fulfilling Media Day obligations for the Philadelphia 76ers:

"Harden pulling up to the club instead of going to Sixers Media Day."

Expand Tweet

This fan called out the former MVP for being a total diva about his situation:

"He's such a diva dude he needs to realize he’s not valuable anymore."

Expand Tweet

This Sixers fan had enough of players wanting out of Philadelphia:

"Can't have one day without the Sixers having drama smh I want one peaceful day bruh"

Expand Tweet

Despite most fans blasting Harden's trade request, this fan defended him from all the hate:

"Lots of fans knock James Harden. But really, he's a lot like the rest of us. He wants an opportunity to do his job in an environment where he feels valued and fulfilled. I hope he finds it!"

Expand Tweet

Here are the rest of the reactions and memes to Harden's reported absence on the Sixers Media Day:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Lot of kids get left behind" - Steph Curry delves into his motivation, after unveiling acclaimed 'Underrated Golf Tour'

James Harden still wants LA Clippers trade

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also confirmed that James Harden won't be at the Philadelphia 76ers Media Day today. Wojnarowski added that Harden is still upset with the Sixers because they can't facilitate his trade to the LA Clippers.

It was reported earlier this month that the Clippers have ended negotiations with the Sixers regarding Harden. The Clippers recently signed former lottery pick Joshua Primo to a two-way contract, but doesn't rule out a potential deal for the former MVP.

The Clippers are likely in the final chapter of their Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era. They already have Russell Westbrook at the helm, so it might not be the worst idea to add another aging star and try to win the franchise's first-ever championship.

Also Read: "Give me that damn paper" - Shaquille O'Neal signed his $120 million Lakers contract in a hurry after meeting Jerry West for the first time