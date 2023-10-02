"Lot of kids get left behind": Steph Curry delves into his motivation, after unveiling acclaimed 'Underrated Golf Tour'

NBA fans know that basketball is Steph Curry's first love, but his passion for golf is very different. Curry launched his "Underrated Golf Tour" last year and it only gained mainstream attention this past summer. The Golden State Warriors star wants to improve the future of golf by helping young athletes realize their dreams.

In an interview with The Athletic, Curry explained why he created the "Underrated Golf Tour" in 2022.

"Where a lot of kids get left behind, especially in Black and Brown communities, is within that junior competitive space," Curry said. "You have PGA Junior League, which is part of the PGA of America. You have First Tee all around the country. So kids are getting introduced to the game and they’re trying to meet them where they are in different communities.

"But then where do they go from there? There just hasn't been much investment in that space. … Even getting them into certain other AJGA events and getting exposure to college coaches on both the men's and women's sides. There's a lot of progress that needs to be made in that respect, too."

The "Underrated Golf Tour" was held in San Francisco in the last two years, with 13-year-old Ashley Shaw lifting the Curry Cup in last season's tour. Shaw had the opportunity to showcase her skills in front of Steph Curry, as well as several pro golfers who attended the competition.

One of those pro golfers was Mariah Stackhouse, who was the youngest Black woman to qualify for the U.S. Women's Cup at the age of 17. She also became the seventh Black woman on the LPGA Tour four years later.

Curry wants to use his influence to help young golfers and will continue holding the "Underrated Golf Tour" annually. His partnerships with big brands also open the door for more opportunities across the board.

Steph Curry is the winner of the 2023 American Century Championship

Steph Curry became the second NBA player to win the 2023 American Century Championship last summer after Vinny Del Negro back in 2021. Curry also became the first active player to win the tournament since Al Del Greco back in 2000.

The Golden State Warriors star left it late, with a walk-off eagle to win his first golf championship.

"I've always dreamt of a situation like this, on an 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt, " Steph Curry said after his win.

