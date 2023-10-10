Zoe Clay accident: GoFundMe raises over $27,000 as gifted young cyclist dies in tragic accident 

Zoe Clay, a gifted young cyclist reportedly passed away on October 8 2023, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a tragic accident. While the salient details of the accident are unclear, the cycling community members took to social media and briefly detailed the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Clay was reportedly racing her mountain bike in Greensboro when she sustained critical injuries during an accident. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the young woman reportedly died after she was rushed to an area hospital.

Zoe Clay, who was a member of the Velocious Sports team and quite active in the Winston-Salem cycling scene, was mourned by many following the tragic incident.

Shortly after Zoe was injured in the mountain biking crash, friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover medical expenses while the young cyclist was being treated for her injuries. However, the medical fund, which has raised over $27,000, will unfortunately be utilized to cover Clay’s funeral expenses after she succumbed to her injuries. The fundraising page said:

“Zoe Clay was in an extremely serious MTB race accident 10/8/2023. This fund will help with medical and funeral expenses (funeral details will be forthcoming). All funds raised will go directly to Zoe's family.”

Shortly after the news of Zoe’s death spread amid the cycling community, friends and acquaintances took to the internet and penned an emotional tribute to the young woman described as a talented and fearless rider. A social media user wrote:

“When Zoe joined the cycling community of Winston Salem, she made an immediate impression. Fast & fearless - she loved to ride bikes!!! Road bikes, cross bikes & mountain bikes…. It didn’t matter. She joined the Velocious Sports team and started racing her way to the top of the pro rankings under the guidance of her coach Jon Hamblen.”

In a Facebook post, a friend wrote about Clay’s passion for riding and extended her condolence to the young woman’s family.

“Please consider any prayers, thoughts, and support for her and for her family. She is such a vibrant young woman who lives life to the fullest and spreads her enthusiasm for life and cycling wherever she goes. A GoFundMe account has been set up if anyone would like to help.”

Zoe Clay, who lived in Virginia, reportedly graduated from Western Albemarle High School before obtaining an undergraduate degree from WFU University in Winston Salem, North Carolina.