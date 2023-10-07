Fact Check: Is the Disney Pixar Holocaust movie real? Viral poster sparks disbelief online

A poster titled ‘Caust’ an ostensibly abbreviated term for ‘Holocaust’ depicting Hitler at front and center with words ‘Disney Pixar Presents’ hovering over the despot's head, has left netizens stunned after it began circulating online.

Expand Tweet

The offensive poster shocked netizens as the image led some to believe that Disney was about to release a movie about Adolf Hitler as the protagonist. However, the Disney Pixar 'Caust' movie poster floating on the internet is not real and was not released by the production company. The poster was the work of AI art generators who recently released multiple controversial posters with the intent to generate viral views.

The AI art generators usually explore offensive topics that would likely create controversy and create posters banking on viral views generated through moral outrage.

On October 6, 2023, an image of Adolf Hitler smirking as imprisoned Jews appeared to cheer him on went viral. The poster titled ‘Caust,’ an abbreviated term for Holocaust was seemingly cited as a Disney Pixar production.

Expand Tweet

As the poster went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, appalled social media users exclaimed:

“What is Disney thinking, hello????”

While the Disney Pixar Holocaust movie poster has amassed over a million views, it should be noted that it is fake and was generated using AI tools.

Disney is not making a movie about the Holocaust

While the Disney Pixar Holocaust movie poster shocked a few people, others did not fall into the deep fake trap. The recent poster, which came on the heels of the “Two Girls One Cup '' controversy, where AI art generators decided to parody a porn movie to generate likes, had glaringly obvious grammatical mistakes. The errors prevented it from being passed off as a legitimate Disney production.

In the viral Holocaust image, the word Disney is ineligible and the word “PiXXAR'' running above the title of the poster is spelt incorrectly as the accurate word only has one X - PIXAR. The apparent errors prove that the poster is indeed a fake. Despite the forgery, some netizens appeared angry over the poster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While others found the dark humor and questioned the authenticity of the image.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Disney has not commented on the recent AI-generated posters

Disney has not commented on the latest AI art-generated poster, as lately, netizens have flooded the internet cooking up images that would drum up controversy at the animated company's expense.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, people using Microsoft Bing AI's new image-generating feature drummed up an image of beloved Disney rodent Mickey Mouse orchestrating the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center.

While the image went viral, Disney did not comment on the offensive image.