Disney’s Once Upon a Studio drops first trailer

To mark the completion of a century of Disney, the studio is unveiling a short film titled Once Upon a Studio to take us on a nostalgic ride down memory lane. The special feature will make its premiere on ABC during The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!, which will take place on October 15, 2023.

Once Upon a Studio will celebrate the magic of Disney animation by taking us on a joyride through all the innumerable memorable Disney features that have won hearts over the last 100 years. The studio has finally unveiled its first trailer for the short film that will be airing on ABC this fall.

Watch the newly released trailer of Once Upon a Studio here

This comedy special aims to celebrate Disney Animation's history, with references to many iconic characters from the studio. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the characters we can expect to see featured in the short film. Mickey & Minnie, Tinker Bell, Bolt, Winnie the Pooh, Ursula, Moana, Else, and Anna all come together in the trailer to have a party in the Disney Animation studio at Burbank in celebration of the 100th year of the studio's success.

More about Once Upon a Studio: What is it all about?

The official description by Disney introduces the short film as:

"Celebrate a century of stories with Once Upon A Studio, a new Original short film, premiering on ABC."

The short film will follow the adventures of some of the most memorable creations of Disney one evening at the studio, which two new employees who were incidentally staying overnight at the studio had the good fortune of seeing.

At dusk, Disney characters from the past and present come to life and gather together for their very own reunion photograph to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Expand Tweet

Once Upon a Studio brings to us an all-star ensemble of some of our beloved characters, most-hated villains, heroes, and their sidekicks.

The short film features 543 Disney characters, both hand-drawn and CG animation, from more than 85 feature-length and short films to celebrate 100 years of storytelling, technological advancements, and artistic excellence that the studio has brought to us over the years.

The special Disney short film has been directed by filmmakers Dan Abraham, who also directed Once Upon a Snowman, and Trent Correy, who has been an animator at Disney since Frozen and who also directed the Zootopia+ series.

It is produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen and will debut originally on TV on ABC during The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration, which is coming on Sunday, October 15th, 2023, before being made available for streaming on Disney+.

What is happening for 100 years of Disney?

Expand Tweet

ABC is celebrating a century of success at Walt Disney Animation Studios this fall with an evening of magical program that will be hosted by Kelly Ripa.

The evening will open with an episode of AFV, followed by a packed lineup that will give us glimpses of exclusive moments featuring Kelly Ripa and sneak peeks of upcoming Disney projects. This will be followed by the world broadcast of Walt Disney Animation’s new animated short film Once Upon a Studio.

Once Upon a Studio originally made its debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and it will also be played during the premiere of Wish, which releases in theaters on November 22, 2023.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration airs this fall, October 15, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.