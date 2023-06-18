World's Best on Disney+: Release date, time, trailer, and more details revealed

Disney+'s new coming-of-age comedy flick, World's Best, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The movie tells the story of a young boy who is exceptionally skilled in mathematics, dealing with the various struggles and challenges pertaining to adolescence.

His life takes a dramatic turn when he learns that his beloved late father was a popular hip hop star, following which, he decides to become a rapper. The show, directed by Roshan Sethi, features Manny Magnus in one of the key roles, along with various others playing key supporting roles.

Disney+'s World's Best trailer offers a peek into a young boy's journey from mathematics into the world of hip hop

Disney put out the official trailer for World's Best on May 31, 2023, offering a glimpse of the numerous dramatic events set to unfold in protagonist Prem Patel's life.

The trailer begins by showing Prem's mathematical genuis as he solves the most complicated problems at rapid speed and wins various competitions in school. However, soon enough, he learns more about his father and finds out that he was an iconic rapper, which changes his life forever.

Prem soon develops an interest in hip hop and decides to become a rapper. Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and lively tone that fans of family comedy dramas would certainly enjoy. Here's the official description of the movie, as per Disney:

''In “World’s Best,” 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.''

The description further states:

''While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, “the world’s best never rest.”

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a thoroughly entertaining and funny comedy flick that explores themes like passion, music, and adolescence.

A quick look at the World's Best cast

World's Best features Manny Magnus in one of the key roles as Prem Patel. Manny looks wonderful in the role as he portrays his character's inquisitive nature with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a charming performance in the film. His other acting credits include Home Team and I Want You Back.

Apart from Manny Magnus, the film also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, who essays the role of rapper Suresh. Suresh seems to appear in Prem's dreams and inspires his son to become a hip hop star.

Utkarsh looks equally impressive in the film along with young Manny Magnus. He's previously starred in Pitch Perfect, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Ghosts, among many more. The remaining cast members include actors like Punam Patel as Priya, Piper Wallace as Claire, Kathryn Greenwood as Ms. Sage, Max Malas as Jerome, and many others.

You can watch World's Best on Disney+ on Friday, June 23, 2023.

