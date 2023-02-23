Rap Trap: Hip-Hop on Trial on Hulu - Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

American streaming service Hulu is set to release Rap Trap: Hip-Hop on Trial, a documentary based on the 2022 trials of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. The doc-film, made in collaboration with ABC News Studios, will premiere live on Hulu worldwide on February 23, 2023.

The official synopsis of the documentary reads:

"New from ABC News Studios, the documentary dives into historical perceptions of Hip-Hop and examples of when lyrics have been used against artists in the courtroom."

Viewers can expect the documentary to center around questions about the artists' freedom of expression in present times and subjecting creative projects to the courtroom. The documentary will also challenge rap lyrics brought under scrutiny during criminal prosecutions.

Hulu's Rap Trap: Hip Hop on Trial, a look inside the 2022 indictment of rappers Young Thug and Gunna

ABC News Studios @abcnewsstudios



To some, their lyrics were evidence of potential wrongdoing, but others believe the case spotlights a decades-long trend of criminalizing Black art.



premieres Feb. 23 on @Hulu. In 2022, the arrest and indictment of Gunna and Young Thug stunned the hip-hop world.To some, their lyrics were evidence of potential wrongdoing, but others believe the case spotlights a decades-long trend of criminalizing Black art. #RapTrap premieres Feb. 23 on @Hulu. In 2022, the arrest and indictment of Gunna and Young Thug stunned the hip-hop world. To some, their lyrics were evidence of potential wrongdoing, but others believe the case spotlights a decades-long trend of criminalizing Black art. #RapTrap premieres Feb. 23 on @Hulu. https://t.co/kg7D8jniX2

In 2022, Young Thug and Gunna were charged with criminal acts such as fraud and gang activity. The former was also charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and was subsequently charged with a felony.

As per a 2023 report on the case by ABC News, Young Thug was named in the indictment alongside 28 individuals. Most of them were allegedly associated with the Atlanta-based Young Slime Life (YSL). According to prosecutors, YSL is a gang that came about in 2012 having Young Thug as one of its co-founders along with two other co-defendants.

However, readers must note that YSL also happens to be the acronym for "Young Stoner Life," the name of the rapper's brand and music label. YSL is the imprint of record label giant 300 Entertainment. The indictment was spared to YSL in its capacity as a music label.

RapTV @Rap The YSL trial is getting an ABC News Studio documentary named “Rap Trap” The YSL trial is getting an ABC News Studio documentary named “Rap Trap”‼️🎥 https://t.co/jXMbPmwYQQ

Gunna was also charged with conspiring to violate the state's RICO Act, but after pleading not guilty, he was one of the defendants who took a plea deal and was not tried in the case.

Trouble began in the music industry when the prosecution brought a few lyrics from the artists' songs to frame the rappers,

Another news report from Billboard explains it as

"The indictment directly quoted Young Thug’s 2018 video in which he rapped, “I never killed anybody but got something to do with that body.” While prosecutors claim it was “in furtherance” of the gang’s criminal enterprise, critics say that pulling on rap lyrics — a known form of creative expression — only furthers racial biases against young Black men that can have permanent consequences."

Hulu's Rap Trap: Hip Hop on Trial to feature interviews with artists Fat Joe, Killer Mike, and Will.i.am

The Rap Trap documentary will be filled with real-life stances from people related to rappers like Kevin Liles, the CEO of 300 Entertainment. It will also feature Jerrika Karlae, Young Thug's ex-girlfriend, and other artists including Will.i.am, Fat Joe, and Killer Mike.

billboard @billboard 'Rap Trap,' a documentary on Young Thug & Gunna's RICO trial, is coming to Hulu. blbrd.cm/DehAsRG 'Rap Trap,' a documentary on Young Thug & Gunna's RICO trial, is coming to Hulu. blbrd.cm/DehAsRG

In the trailer for Rap Trap, they can be seen challenging the unfair trial against the rappers and the harm it inflicts on creative freedom in general. The trailer also highlights the case for the representation of Black people.

Rap Trap will also trail back to the case of rapper McKinley Phipps Jr.

Louder Than A Riot @LouderThanARiot



After 21 years in prison, McKinley "Mac" Phipps Jr. has been granted parole by Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole. Mac (pictured here) is finally home with family after decades behind bars.



📸: WELCOME HOME MAC!After 21 years in prison, McKinley "Mac" Phipps Jr. has been granted parole by Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole. Mac (pictured here) is finally home with family after decades behind bars. npr.org/2020/10/23/926… 📸: @Angelique829 WELCOME HOME MAC! After 21 years in prison, McKinley "Mac" Phipps Jr. has been granted parole by Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole. Mac (pictured here) is finally home with family after decades behind bars. npr.org/2020/10/23/926…📸: @Angelique829 https://t.co/tds4xIq4Ne

The documentary will indulge in conversations about attacks on rappers and their creative expressions. Additionally, the ABC documentary hour is expected to jot back at the case of activist and rapper McKinley Phipps Jr.

Back in 2001, McKinley Phipps Jr. was arrested on charges of manslaughter and served 21 years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit. In the documentary, Phipps and his family will be seen opening up about the lasting impact of incarceration and the healing power of art.

Rap Trap: Hip-Hop on Trial premieres this Thursday, February 23, 2023, on Hulu.

