In a recently released video, YSL affiliate rapper Lil Woody was seen cooperating with prosecutors on a case against fellow rapper Young Thug, with one of the officers present in the interview allegedly promising he would let the District Attorney know that Woody has been cooperating.

The 3-hour-41-minute long video shows Woody telling detectives that he can give them information so that the alleged perpetrator can be caught:

"I can tell you who's gonna do it. I can give the time of when they gonna do it, so you can catch them in the act."

The video has sparked a variety of reactions from netizens. One user said that the testimony seems to have sealed the fate of Young Thug with its veracity and detail:

Lil Woody's act infuriates netizens

With cooperation with the authorities often looked down upon in the hip-hop music scene, particularly the BIPOC sections of it, the rapper's cooperation during the testimony has sparked many negative reactions.

Some claimed it was a disgusting act on Woody's part:

OG BLËU @BleuCapone Lil Woody snitching so much it’s disgusting. Good lord man Lil Woody snitching so much it’s disgusting. Good lord man 😭

Others questioned why he did so in the first place:

BarberDre @barberdre18 Why lil woody snitching on Young Thug like that Why lil woody snitching on Young Thug like that 😭😭😭💀

So’Fetch @xojuicettee_ Lil Woody To Handsome To Be Snitching Lil Woody To Handsome To Be Snitching 😭😭

One user denounced Woody for his seeming nonchalance during the whole process:

The audacity, after snitching to the police, Lil Woody, member of YSL gang and 11yr informant, low key checks to see if his homie, in the other interrogation room, snitched… by asking “are you going to jail?”

FILLI @2ERRFILLI

The audacity, after snitching to the police, Lil Woody, member of YSL gang and 11yr informant, low key checks to see if his homie, in the other interrogation room, snitched… by asking “are you going to jail?” LMAO that smileThe audacity, after snitching to the police, Lil Woody, member of YSL gang and 11yr informant, low key checks to see if his homie, in the other interrogation room, snitched… by asking “are you going to jail?” LMAO that smile 💚The audacity, after snitching to the police, Lil Woody, member of YSL gang and 11yr informant, low key checks to see if his homie, in the other interrogation room, snitched… by asking “are you going to jail?” https://t.co/ZETt5Hqc0g

Other netizens met the footage with disbelief, as one said:

"ngl , that three hour video of lil woody snitching on YSL is probably the most insane piece of footage that i’ve seen in a very very long time."

barry , rama . 🫶🏾 @prettysaaddity ngl , that three hour video of lil woody snitching on YSL is probably the most insane piece of footage that i’ve seen in a very very long time . ngl , that three hour video of lil woody snitching on YSL is probably the most insane piece of footage that i’ve seen in a very very long time .

away .... 🌙 @TeeChereaa 🤣 it ain't even take that long to part the red sea what secrets was you giving to them? The Krabby Patty formula??? NO WAY YSL Lil Woody got a THREE HOUR video of him snitching🤣 it ain't even take that long to part the red seawhat secrets was you giving to them? The Krabby Patty formula??? NO WAY YSL Lil Woody got a THREE HOUR video of him snitching 😭😭🤣 it ain't even take that long to part the red sea 😭😭 what secrets was you giving to them? The Krabby Patty formula???

Others called out the sheer length of the testimony:

JoeyNextDoor 🚪 @_j0seguapo8 Guinness gotta look into that lil woody interview cause 3hrs of snitching in one sitting gotta be a record Guinness gotta look into that lil woody interview cause 3hrs of snitching in one sitting gotta be a record 😂😂

ONLYFANS 50% OFF @QuveenK Oh my godddd they got 3 hrs on lil woody snitching Oh my godddd they got 3 hrs on lil woody snitching

Some pointed out the alleged period of the rapper's cooperation with the authorities:

. @silkyslim__ YSL lil woody been snitching for 11 years smfh lucci never gettin out YSL lil woody been snitching for 11 years smfh lucci never gettin out

Tana Man @JuanyFreeWave22 Damn LiL Woody beeeeeennn snitching on his YSL homies for years asan informant smh Damn LiL Woody beeeeeennn snitching on his YSL homies for years asan informant smh

Nik. 🦄💜 @thee_bigdawg Damn whole surveillance of Lil Woody snitching on Lucci nem getting leaked? Big yikes Damn whole surveillance of Lil Woody snitching on Lucci nem getting leaked? Big yikes

More about the legal trouble of Lil Woody and YFN

This particular instance is not the only chapter in the ongoing legal troubles of YSL rappers. The rapper's testimony is alleged to be part of a larger 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act case filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills.

The indictment has come under fire as an example of the city of Atlanta's predatory justice system, as the document classifies the music label YSL as a street criminal gang, rather than a legitimate music business:

"YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta, Georgia. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang."

Among the artists charged under the case are rappers Duke, Juicy, Gunna, and Young Thug.

More about YSL Lil Woody

The rapper, born Kenneth Copeland (no relation to the televangelist), was raised in the impoverished Cleveland area of Georgia by his mother. His poverty-stricken childhood led to him falling in with the wrong crowd, eventually leading to a 4-year, 3-month Federal sentence.

It was while serving the federal sentence that Woody began honing his music skills, eventually signing onto independent label Free Hand Entertainment in 2019. He released his first mixtape, I Am the Streets, in March 2020, which the rapper labeled as gangster music.

