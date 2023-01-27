"Stop spreading doom and gloom" – Video of Young Thug looking defeated in court sparks support from fans 

American rapper Young Thug’s trial began earlier this month in Fulton County, Georgia, on gang-related charges.
In a new video which is now doing the rounds on the internet, Young Thug, whose original name is Jeffrey Williams, can be seen despondently putting his head down during recess in court proceedings.
In a video from recent court proceedings, the rapper can be seen sitting on a chair behind a stack of documents. He lowers his head and stays in that position for a few minutes.
His attorney Brian Steel then walked over to him and comforted him by rubbing his back. The Go Crazy singer then stands up as the court commences.
Young Thug’s video of looking defeated has drawn a multitude of reactions from fans. Some netizens have opined that he looks dejected, while some noted that he is only resting his head as he has to be in the courtroom every day for eight hours, and the proceedings wear him out.
Netizens support Young Thug after the video of singer putting his head down does rounds on the internet
Most fans were upset after seeing the video where the rapper seemingly looks downhearted. However, some fans also wrote hopeful messages noting that the singer would pull through.
This development comes a week after the artist was accused of engaging in a "hand-to-hand drug transaction" with co-defendant Kahlieff Adams inside the courtroom on January 18.
Prosecutors have alleged that Adams slipped the drug Percocet into Young Thug’s hands. Kahlieff was also searched for additional drugs and found to be carrying marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic, along with food seasoning to conceal the odor.
ABC News cited the artist's attorney, who said that the rapper was not intentionally involved with the supposed drug deal. Young Thug’s attorneys also noted that the rapper was startled when the co-defendant walked up to the artist in the courtroom and handed him an object that the prosecutor alleges was a Percocet pill.
Young Thug was arrested on May 9, 2022, and was charged with one count each of conspiring to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.
His charges were reduced to eight out of the 65 counts that he was facing when he was arrested last year. The eight counts also include three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a machine gun.
The rapper was named in the indictment along with 28 individuals associated with YSL, or Young Slime Life, a gang that Young Thug co-founded in 2012. However, YSL is also the acronym for "Young Stoner Life," which is the name of the rapper’s brand, and music label, and has not been named in the indictment.
Prosecutors have alleged that YSL is a criminal street gang that claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang. Earlier this month, Judge Ural Glanville stated that Thug and other Atlanta-based artists made YSL popular by referring to the same in his songs and on social media. He also noted that the gang uses a number of identifiers, including colors, clothing, tattoos, hand signs, and verbal and written identifiers.