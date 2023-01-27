"Stop spreading doom and gloom" – Video of Young Thug looking defeated in court sparks support from fans 

American rapper Young Thug’s trial began earlier this month in Fulton County, Georgia, on gang-related charges.

In a new video which is now doing the rounds on the internet, Young Thug, whose original name is Jeffrey Williams, can be seen despondently putting his head down during recess in court proceedings.

In a video from recent court proceedings, the rapper can be seen sitting on a chair behind a stack of documents. He lowers his head and stays in that position for a few minutes.

His attorney Brian Steel then walked over to him and comforted him by rubbing his back. The Go Crazy singer then stands up as the court commences.

ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ @LAxFLAME ngl it’s over for young thug ngl it’s over for young thug https://t.co/vIeUit0WY3

Young Thug’s video of looking defeated has drawn a multitude of reactions from fans. Some netizens have opined that he looks dejected, while some noted that he is only resting his head as he has to be in the courtroom every day for eight hours, and the proceedings wear him out.

YSL RICO UPDATES ひ @ThuggerDaily



stop spreading doom and gloom... let it play out, the man is in there 8 hours a day every single day @LAxFLAME y'all pages will post vids of young thug resting his head for a second when nothing happening in court but won't post videos of him smiling with his boys🤦‍♂️stop spreading doom and gloom... let it play out, the man is in there 8 hours a day every single day @LAxFLAME y'all pages will post vids of young thug resting his head for a second when nothing happening in court but won't post videos of him smiling with his boys🤦‍♂️stop spreading doom and gloom... let it play out, the man is in there 8 hours a day every single day https://t.co/SVv0lH5bkY

Netizens support Young Thug after the video of singer putting his head down does rounds on the internet

Most fans were upset after seeing the video where the rapper seemingly looks downhearted. However, some fans also wrote hopeful messages noting that the singer would pull through.

jACEk @__callmeHeather WhatsOnRap @whatsonrap YOUNG THUG REALLY LOOK DRAINED AND DEFEATED IN COURT TODAY YOUNG THUG REALLY LOOK DRAINED AND DEFEATED IN COURT TODAY 😫 https://t.co/F7gHXQWhYp Shxt make me sick to my stomach twitter.com/whatsonrap/sta… Shxt make me sick to my stomach twitter.com/whatsonrap/sta…

Darkskinglory @TweetDaddy210 @ThuggerDaily @LAxFLAME You can literally feel the devil when you go to court. @ThuggerDaily @LAxFLAME You can literally feel the devil when you go to court.

@HardBodyCraig @HardBodyCraig @raphousetv7 Lol Folks Up With All Kinda Narratives @raphousetv7 Lol Folks Up With All Kinda Narratives 😂😂😂😂😂😂

12hunnids @papi_markjay @raphousetv7 Man tired with em early morning court hearing @raphousetv7 Man tired with em early morning court hearing

shes22unknown @shz2real2x @raphousetv7 It’s crazy cause all his “friends” literally took plea deals & left him for dead … that’s crazy @raphousetv7 It’s crazy cause all his “friends” literally took plea deals & left him for dead … that’s crazy

This development comes a week after the artist was accused of engaging in a "hand-to-hand drug transaction" with co-defendant Kahlieff Adams inside the courtroom on January 18.

Prosecutors have alleged that Adams slipped the drug Percocet into Young Thug’s hands. Kahlieff was also searched for additional drugs and found to be carrying marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic, along with food seasoning to conceal the odor.

Viral Shid @ViralShid Rapper Young Thug gets caught allegedly trying to receive smuggled contraband from another person while in court for his RICO trial Rapper Young Thug gets caught allegedly trying to receive smuggled contraband from another person while in court for his RICO trial https://t.co/0KXH2hwwdz

ABC News cited the artist's attorney, who said that the rapper was not intentionally involved with the supposed drug deal. Young Thug’s attorneys also noted that the rapper was startled when the co-defendant walked up to the artist in the courtroom and handed him an object that the prosecutor alleges was a Percocet pill.

Young Thug was arrested on May 9, 2022, and was charged with one count each of conspiring to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.

His charges were reduced to eight out of the 65 counts that he was facing when he was arrested last year. The eight counts also include three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

The rapper was named in the indictment along with 28 individuals associated with YSL, or Young Slime Life, a gang that Young Thug co-founded in 2012. However, YSL is also the acronym for "Young Stoner Life," which is the name of the rapper’s brand, and music label, and has not been named in the indictment.

Prosecutors have alleged that YSL is a criminal street gang that claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang. Earlier this month, Judge Ural Glanville stated that Thug and other Atlanta-based artists made YSL popular by referring to the same in his songs and on social media. He also noted that the gang uses a number of identifiers, including colors, clothing, tattoos, hand signs, and verbal and written identifiers.

