Who is Kahlieff Adams? Young Thug court video goes viral amid latest percocet charge 

Young Thug is facing more problems in the courtroom. A video of the rapper taking part in a hand-to-hand exchange of drugs with co-defendant Kahlieff Adams has gone viral online. This took place during one of the rapper’s court proceedings in his ongoing RICO trial.

In a video that has gone viral, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was seen sitting next to his attorney when Kahlieff Adams approached him and shook his hand. At that moment, the latter slipped a Percocet into Thug’s hands.

Law enforcement present in the courtroom were quick to recognize the exchange and immediately confronted Young Thug about the same and asked him to hand the pill over. Deputies also took to Kahlieff Adams and proceeded to search him for additional drugs. They went on to uncover marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic alongside food seasoning that was meant to conceal the odor of the drugs.

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a "hand-to-hand" drug deal in court.

WSBTV reported Michael Seiden also revealed on social media that Adams ingested some of the contraband in attempts to conceal the extent of the crime. However, he was taken to the Grady Hospital to infer how much of the substance he had consumed.

After Kahlieff Adams was caught for his actions, prosecutors filed a motion asking the court to recognize that their January 18, 2023 hearing was delayed “because of the actions of Defendant Williams and Defendant Adams.”

Who is Kahlieff Adams, Young Thug’s co-defendant?

Kahlieff Adams is serving a life-sentence at the Hays State Prison after being convicted of murder in 2019. He was back in court after dealing with charges of conspiring to violate the RICO Act and attempted murder.

Following his latest contraband antics in the courtroom, Adams has since been charged with possession of an alcoholic beverage by an inmate, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of schedule II-controlled substances.

UPDATE: The investigation concluded in finding no wrongdoing on Young Thug's part and he will not be charged. Kahlieff Adams however, who is already facing life without parole, is facing 5 additional charges associated with this hand-off.

Alongside Adams, co-defendants in the case, Damone Blalock and Rodalius Ryan were also charged for unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate. Blalock was additionally charged with obtaining and giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization.

Young Thug’s attorney defends rapper following Percocet exchange

Keith Adams, on the rapper’s attorneys made a public statement in regards to the situation. He announced that Young Thug had nothing to do with the matter and immediately turned in the item that was given to him by Kahlieff Adams. Adams said:

“The reality is, Mr. Williams has nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom yesterday. One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy. We don’t know what the item is. Did not know what it was. Turned it over to the deputy right away. The deputies took action. The individual who had the contraband, not Mr. Williams, was taken into the back, where I’m told he ingested whatever he had. He had to be taken to the hospital, and as a result, the court was terminated for the rest of the day.”

Young Thug and other YSL gang associates are standing trial after violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering laws. The rapper was accused of committing a number of criminal acts including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, murder and attempted armed robbery.

