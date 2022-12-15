"Gave them feds some tea": Netizens demand Young Thug to be released from jail after Gunna walks free 

More than six months after being arrested along with Young Thug and 26 others, Atlanta rapper Gunna is now set to walk free.

In May, the gang was arrested for being a violent criminal street gang responsible for multiple murders, shootings, armed robbery, drug dealing, illegal firearm possession, and car jackings.

Gunna, who pleaded guilty on December 14, 2022, said that he had taken an “Alford plea,” which allows the defendant to maintain his innocence while simultaneously entering a formal admission of guilt. As per the rapper, he did so, to “end his personal ordeal.”

RapTV @Rap BREAKING: Gunna set to be released from prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and gang charges BREAKING: Gunna set to be released from prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and gang charges‼️🙏 https://t.co/2g1z6EO1ja

However, infuriated netizens are now demanding that Young Thug should also be released like Gunna. One social media user took to Twitter to speculate that the latter's release is a result of him giving "them feds some tea on Young Thug."

“Gunna definitely told to get out of jail… ain’t no way you plead guilty to racketeering and get out less than 24 hours… He definitely gave them feds some tea on Young Thug.”

❦ @JAESREVENGE Gunna definitely told to get out of jail… ain’t no way you plead guilty to racketeering and get out less than 24 hours… He definitely gave them feds some tea on Young Thug 🤧 Gunna definitely told to get out of jail… ain’t no way you plead guilty to racketeering and get out less than 24 hours… He definitely gave them feds some tea on Young Thug 🤧

Was YSL a music label or a criminal gang? Netizens reactions explored as many demand the release of Young Thug along with Gunna

Both Young Thug and Gunna were a part of YSL, which was initially started off as a music label called, “Young Stoner Life.” However, the goals of the gang changed when the full form of YSL changed to “Young Slime Life.”

In Gunna’s statement, he claimed to have acknowledged his association with the gang:

“When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a ‘gang’; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations. My focus of YSL was entertainment – rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

However, netizens are now wondering why it was just Gunna who was released from jail. Social media users are taking to various platforms and questioning when Young Thug will also be freed like his fellow gang member. Here are some reactions:

real @hundredmiIl gunna free? that’s cool where’s young thug gunna free? that’s cool where’s young thug https://t.co/G4hFmWdfPq

Abdi 👽🇦🇷 @Abdiysl20 we got gunna back now we need young thug next pls we got gunna back now we need young thug next pls

muliani @MulianiEnt Gunna putting Young Thug on the lowest floor in prison without even noticing… Gunna putting Young Thug on the lowest floor in prison without even noticing… 💔 https://t.co/XABga7DCjk

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind Young Thug watching Gunna leave jail while he’s still locked up. Young Thug watching Gunna leave jail while he’s still locked up. https://t.co/OkQo7n1rFG

ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ @LAxFLAME Gunna free but Young thug hit with 4 new charges Gunna free but Young thug hit with 4 new charges https://t.co/Xvcm9kbO47

Matt McMorrow @Matt__McMorrow Gunna out but its still free young thug🗣🗣🗣 Gunna out but its still free young thug🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/TlcksF1MLt

Many are speculating that Gunna sold out Young Thug to secure his release.

SevnTwlve @telo712 Gunna was in there Pushing Pleas. Mans really sold out Young Thug and YSL. Go watch Akademiks stream cause he funny ASL Gunna was in there Pushing Pleas. Mans really sold out Young Thug and YSL. Go watch Akademiks stream cause he funny ASL https://t.co/le0FZ7zPq4

Franklin Saint-Laurent @MardyMarvel Gunna at his coming home party after snitching on Young Thug.

Gunna at his coming home party after snitching on Young Thug.https://t.co/wSJIk58QBF

Gunna, in his statement, claims he "has absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process"

When Gunna was arrested, he was to serve a prison time of 5 years. However, now that he is getting out in less than a year, he will be required to put in 500 hours of community service along with several special conditions.

Following the news of his release from prison, the rapper issued a statement claiming:

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

He also stated that he will always cherish his time and association with YSL music:

"I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."

Eric Perry @Ericperrytv JUST IN: Sergio Kitchens aka Gunna is set to be released after entering what’s called an Alford Plea in Fulton County. He is set to be released in the next hours. This statement is from his legal team ⁦ @FOX5Atlanta JUST IN: Sergio Kitchens aka Gunna is set to be released after entering what’s called an Alford Plea in Fulton County. He is set to be released in the next hours. This statement is from his legal team ⁦@FOX5Atlanta⁩ https://t.co/VSaqy6rRk2

The case against YSL was built because of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The state law is based on the federal RICO statute that targets drug cartels, mafia, and other criminals. The law empowered prosecutors to demand the arrest of Gunna, Young Thug, and 26 others.

