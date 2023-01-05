How much time is Young Thug facing? Latest charges explored amid 65 count

The jury selection for rapper Young Thug is currently underway in Atlanta, as he stands trial for gang-related charges in Fulton County, Georgia.

The rapper's charges have been reduced to eight charges out of the 65 counts that he was facing when he was arrested in May last year. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, has pleaded not guilty to all eight counts.

The eight charges include conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) act and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity. They also include possession of marijuana and codeine with intent to distribute.

The rapper also faces charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.

The development comes weeks after Gunna, who is also of the YSL crew, pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge and was allowed to walk free.

On Wednesday, January 3, Judge Ural Glanville read out the allegations against Young Thug, as cited by Hot New Hip Hop.

He stated that Thug and other Atlanta-based hip-hop artists made YSL a popular name by referring to the same in his songs and on social media. The judge said that YSL used a number of identifiers, including colors, clothing, tattoos, hand signs, and verbal and written identifiers.

He added:

“YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang and some associates also claim the Blood subset gangs, S*x, Money, Murder or 30d."

The judge continued that the associates displayed their colors by wearing either green or red bandanas on their person, a practice called flagging.

Additionally, the allegations, as cited by the Law and Crime Network include hand gestures including Slatt (Slime Love All the Time) and Blatt (Blood Love All the Time). The emojis include green heart, green snake, blowing nose, green vomit. The allegations also read #YSL assc. make two-gun hand signs by forming pistols with fingers and pointing them in opposite directions.

As of now, it is not clear how much longer Young Thug will continue to stay in prison. ABC News noted that the second group of jurors is expected in court on Thursday, while a third group is expected on Friday.

Gunna walked free after pleading guilty last month

Last month, Gunna walked free after spending a year in prison. He pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge. His statement noted that he agreed to take Alford's plea, which means that he is maintaining innocence while entering a formal admission of guilt.

Young Thug and Gunna were arrested along with 28 individuals who were named in an indictment associated with the YSL crew. While prosecutors alleged that YSL is an acronym for Young Slime Life, a gang that persecutors allege was founded by Young Thug in 2016.

However, YSL is also an acronym for Young Stoner Life, which is also the name of the rapper's label -- an imprint of 300 Entertainment.

When Gunna was released, the rapper noted in a statement:

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

After Gunna was released, his lawyers noted that he did not snitch to get out of prison. Along with Gunna, seven other defendants took plea deals and will not be tried in this case, reports ABC News.

