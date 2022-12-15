"Pretty sure this is snitching": Video of Gunna in court surfaces online, sparks raging debate 

Gunna, a defendant in the ongoing YSL RICO case, is set to be released from jail after pleading guilty to one charge. Meanwhile, a video of one of his court hearings has surfaced online. Netizens have since taken to social media to deliberate on whether the rapper snitched on his friends to walk free.

Gunna and his co-defendants, who include YSL Records founder Young Thug among others, have been accused of committing street gang-related criminal activity that ranges from armed robber, attempted murder, aggravated assault and drug possession.

As many celebrate the release of the singer, a video of him in court has left netizens weary of the artist. In the video, a law enforcer is heard asking Gunna to confirm that:

“YSL is a music label and a gang and you have personal knowledge that members and associates from YSL have committed crimes.”

Gunna responded by saying- “Yes, ma’am.”

She went on to ask the rapper to acknowledge that statement that “YSL, as a gang must end.”

Netizens respond to viral video of Gunna in court

Internet users were divided over the singer admitting to being aware of members of YSL Records committing crimes. Netizens debated whether this was the 29-year-old snitching to get out of jail or whether he took to right decision by being honest. Some Twitter users have felt weary of the rapper’s release from jail as fellow musician Young Thug remains behind bars.

A few comments read:

OTS RatioedByUselte @RatioedByUselte GUNNA SNITCHED!!! WE HAVE TO TREAT HIM LIKE 69 GUNNA SNITCHED!!! WE HAVE TO TREAT HIM LIKE 69🐀🐀 https://t.co/TF4EFivx0A

Infaxwetrust @FaxConvos I’m not saying that gunna snitched but I will say this.. once one person pleaded guilty in a Rico case it makes it harder for everyone to plead not guilty I’m not saying that gunna snitched but I will say this.. once one person pleaded guilty in a Rico case it makes it harder for everyone to plead not guilty

MUSE @Lexisriches Gunna snitched like hell cause boy ain’t no way he should be free Gunna snitched like hell cause boy ain’t no way he should be free 😂

THE UNICORN @JadeLaurentt Omg Gunna real sat up there and dry snitched.. Omg Gunna real sat up there and dry snitched..

Some netizens also noted that those who accused Gunna of snitching on his friends were not aware of the rapper taking the Alford Plea. The plea is also called the best-interest plea where the person accused maintains their innocence while accepting a plea. They also accept the repercussions of a guilty verdict.

Such pleas allow defendants to steer away from uncertainties of there being a trial and avoid much longer and severe sentencing.

Those who opined that the singer did not snitch on the YSL Records members tweeted:

Kellyn @kellyndyann Do you know what’s super weird to me? All these publications leaving out the Alford plea part of Gunna’s deal. They know people are going to automatically assume he snitched. Do you know what’s super weird to me? All these publications leaving out the Alford plea part of Gunna’s deal. They know people are going to automatically assume he snitched.

CC🦅 @JMacc__ Before y’all say gunna snitched go Look up what a Alford plea is Before y’all say gunna snitched go Look up what a Alford plea is

Rami @4PF_Rami Boo hoo! So what if Gunna snitched? Why should he do the time if he didn’t do the crime Boo hoo! So what if Gunna snitched? Why should he do the time if he didn’t do the crime

Jaylah Nicole @jaylahwaylahhh they just didn’t have no solid evidence to begin with if y’all think Gunna snitched you crazythey just didn’t have no solid evidence to begin with if y’all think Gunna snitched you crazy 😂 they just didn’t have no solid evidence to begin with

Gunna releases statement amidst news of his release

Following his Wednesday, December 14 court hearing, the rapper released a statement where he announced that he did not cooperate nor is he willing to testify to those involved in the case. The statement read:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

By admitting to not testifying against any of the parties involved, it seems like the rapper has hinted that he did not snitch on other defendants as per what netizens believe.

Although the rapper maintains that he does not wish to be part of the trial, if he is named as a witness, he is required to testify as per the conditions of the trial.

The YSL RICO trial is expected to take place next month.

