YFN Lucci sentence explored amid alleged YSL Rico witness claim 

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci’s attorney has confirmed that his client will not testify as a witness in the YSL Rico trial case involving his adversary and rapper Young Thug. In a courtroom video, which is doing rounds on social media, a Judge, who is reportedly going over the case details, asks if YFN Lucci is in the indictment and if he is on the witness list.

After the video went viral, YFN Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, in a statement to TMZ, said that the rapper has not been named as a witness in the YSL Rico case, putting rest to speculations that YFN’s statement against Young Thug would shorten his own sentence.

The rapper’s attorney, in a statement to XXL, said:

"Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci), has never been interviewed or subpoenaed by law-enforcement, the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office or any of the party’s regarding the YSL case.”

He added:

“Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case. His focus, as it should be, is on his pending Fulton County case."

What is YFN Lucci facing charges for?

YFN Lucci was charged with shooting in December 2020, where a 28-year-old man died, and another was injured in the head. The rapper was additionally charged with aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity.

He was arrested on January 13 after he turned himself in to the police. He was released on bond in February 2021 but was sent to jail again in May 2021, along with 12 others in a 105-count indictment.

The 105-count RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) indictment followed a six-month investigation and included racketeering, aggravated assault, murder, gun, armed robbery, property damage, theft, and gang-related charges, as per Distractify.

Distractify noted that one of the Bloods gang's sub-group is named YFN and was led by Lucci. The gang is accused of committing crimes to protect and enhance its reputation and to gain and maintain control of the territory.

In March this year, Lucci applied for an emergency bond after the rapper was reportedly stabbed with a shank in Fulton County Jail. As reported by several media outlets, his motion alleges that two individuals were given permission by Young Thug to carry out the attack.

The beef between the two Georgia rappers dates back to 2017. The rapper had also mentioned that there was a bounty on his head among the inmates.

Meanwhile, Georgia rapper Young Thug, whose original name is Lamar Williams, is being held at the Fulton County Jail. The artist was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

As per reports, he was also involved in criminal street gang activity. His conspiracy charge dates back to 2013, and his gang charge is connected with an offense that took place in May 2018. Along with Young Thug, fellow YSL rapper Gunna was also arrested with a 56-count indictment.

