All the Winnie-the-Pooh movies, ranked

Winnie-the-Pooh is a famous character created by English author A. A. Milne and English illustrator E. H. Shepard. The fictional anthropomorphic teddy bear first appeared in the 1926 book, Winnie-the-Pooh, and is usually accompanied by the characters Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, and Tigger.

Over time, there have been several adaptations of Winnie-the-Pooh stories. Films like A Bear Named Winnie, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and Winnie the Pooh have become immensely famous today.

Adding to the growing list of these movies is Rhys Frake-Waterfield's 2023 British independent slasher film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which unfortunately wasn't well received at the box office. Here's a list of all the other Winnie-the-Pooh movies, ranked according to ratings on IMDb.

The Tigger Movie, Christopher Robin, and other Winnie-the-Pooh movies, ranked according to IMDb

13) Piglet's Big Movie

This 2003 animated musical comedy has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb and is produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It features characters from the Winnie-the-Pooh books written by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard.

In the film, Piglet decides to leave his friends after they exclude him from the honey harvesting activity. However, after realizing their mistake, his friends set out to find him.

Piglet is played by John Fiedler, and the cast also includes Jim Cummings, Andre Stojka, Kath Soucie, Nikita Hopkins, Peter Cullen, Ken Sansom, and Tom Wheatley.

12) The Tigger Movie

Jun Falkenstein wrote and directed The Tigger Movie based on a story by Eddie Guzelian. The main protagonist in the 2000 film, which has a 6.3 score on IMDb, is Winnie-the-Pooh's friend Tigger, who is looking for his family tree and other Tiggers like himself. This is because every one of his Hundred Acre Wood friends are busy preparing for the upcoming winter.

Jim Cummings, Nikita Hopkins, Ken Sansom, John Fiedler, Peter Cullen, Andre Stojka, Kath Soucie, Tom Attenborough, and John Hurt star in the film. The Sherman Brothers also contributed original songs to the film.

11) Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

The 2004 movie is a loose adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and DisneyToon Studios, and animated by Toon City Animation.

Roo looks forward to an Easter egg hunt, but Rabbit becomes agitated, and the entire plan may be ruined. The friends must figure out what is bothering Rabbit and persuade him to let Roo have some fun.

The film has a 6.3 rating on IMDb.

10) Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie

The 2005 movie, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and DisneyToon Studios, has a 6.3 rating on IMDb, and is about Lumpy's first Halloween in the Hundred Acre Wood with Winnie-the-Pooh, Roo, and their friends. After hearing what they believe is a dreaded creature called Huffalump, Winnie and his friends set out to try to trap the monster.

The film stars Jimmy Bennett, Kyle Stanger, Jim Cummings, John Fiedler, Peter Cullen, Steve Schatzberg, Ken Sansom, Kath Soucie, Michael Gough, and David Ogden Stiers. It was voice actor John Fiedler's final appearance as Piglet, as he died two and a half months before the film's release.

9) Pooh's Heffalump Movie

The 2005 movie is the fourth theatrical animated film in Disney's Winnie-the-Pooh franchise and the third adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh stories by DisneyToon Studios.

Pooh and his friends Piglet, Tigger, Roo, Rabbit, and Eeyore hear a strange noise and discover a set of large, circular footprints in the Hundred Acre Wood. The film then follows how they all try to the scary Heffalump, but it ultimately turns out to be Lumpy, whom Roo befriends and decides to help.

Pooh's Heffalump movie has an IMDb score of 6.4.

8) Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

The 2002 movie is a Walt Disney Animation direct-to-video Christmas animated musical film that also served as the series finale of The New Adventures of Winnie-the-Pooh. The film has a 6.6 rating and includes the 1991 Christmas television special Winnie-the-Pooh and Christmas Too, as well as a new film, Happy Pooh Year.

The film follows Christopher Robin, Winnie, and their friends on an exciting Christmas Day. It stars Jim Cummings, William Green, John Fiedler, Peter Cullen, Nikita Hopkins, Kath Soucie, Ken Sansom, Michael Gough, Michael York, Paul Winchell, Edan Gross, Jeff Bennett, and Frank Welker.

7) Winnie the Pooh: Seasons of Giving

The 1999 movie is a VHS-released direct-to-video animated musical film that includes A Winnie-the-Pooh Thanksgiving, Groundpiglet Day, and Find Her, Keep Her. It includes songs by The Sherman Brothers as well as the final appearance of Paul Winchell as Tigger. The film has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb.

Jim Cummings wrote and starred in the film, alongside Paul Winchell, Steve Schatzberg, John Fiedler, Ken Sansom, Brady Bluhm, Gregg Berger, Peter Cullen, Amber Hood, Laura Mooney, Nikita Hopkins, Tress MacNeille, Andre Stojka, Hal Smith.

6) A Bear Named Winnie

John Kent Harrison directed the 2004 made-for-television drama film A Bear Named Winnie, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb. The film is set at the start of World War I, with troops marching through Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Lieutenant Harry Colebourn, a veteran with a fondness for animals, meets a bear named Winnie. Winnie both comforts the soldiers and, by General Hallholland's order, becomes the regimental mascot.

The film stars Michael Fassbender, David Suchet, Gil Bellows, Stephen Fry, Jonathon Young, Aaron Ashmore, Ted Atherton, and Robert Gauvin.

5) Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin

Karl Geurs co-wrote, co-produced, and directed this 1997 direct-to-video animated adventure comedy-drama film with a 7-star rating on IMDb.

In the film, Winnie-the-Pooh and his best friend Christopher Robin are separated because Christopher must attend school. Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, and Eeyore are convinced that Christopher is in danger and set out to save him from the Skullasaurus.

The film stars Jim Cummings, John Fiedler, Steve Schatzberg, Peter Cullen, Paul Winchell, Jim Cummings, Ken Sansom, Brady Bluhm, Frankie J. Galasso, Andre Stojka, and David Warner.

4) Goodbye Christopher Robin

This 2017 British biographical drama film has a 7.1-star rating and is about the lives of A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin.

After leaving London for the English countryside, A.A. Milne began writing Winnie-the-Pooh stories after being inspired by his son's growing collection of stuffed animals. The film revolves around this basic premise.

It was directed by Simon Curtis and written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Simon Vaughan, and stars Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, and Kelly Macdonald.

3) Winnie the Pooh

This 2011 animated adventure film was produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures. It was directed by Stephen J. Anderson and Don Hall, and has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb.

The film follows Pooh as he awakens to discover that he has run out of honey. Things take a turn for the worse when he discovers that Eeyore has lost his tail and that Christopher Robin has been kidnapped by Backson. Thus, they set out on a quest to save Christopher Robin.

2) Christopher Robin

The 2018 live-action film directed by Marc Forster and written by Alex Ross Perry, Tom McCarthy, and Allison Schroeder, is based on Greg Brooker and Mark Steven Johnson's story.

The film, which has a 7.2 rating on IMDb, depicts an adult Christopher Robin, who has lost his sense of imagination, rediscovering the Hundred Acre Wood and reconnecting with Pooh and friends for the first time in years. Winnie-the-Pooh seeks his help in finding his lost friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

The film stars Ewan McGregor as the title character, Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn, and Jim Cummings and Brad Garrett in supporting roles.

1) The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

This 1977 animated musical anthology comedy was produced by Walt Disney Productions. The film compiles three previously released Winnie-the-Pooh animated featurettes based on the original A. A. Milne's works: Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, and Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too. It has a rating of 7.5 stars on IMDb.

The film stars Sterling Holloway as Winnie the Pooh, John Fiedler as Piglet, Ralph Wright as Eeyore, Clint Howard and Dori Whitaker as Roo, Barbara Luddy as Kanga, Paul Winchell as Tigger, Junius Matthews as Rabbit, Hal Smith as Owl, Howard Morris as Gopher, and Sebastian Cabot as the narrator.

Don't forget to watch these films along with the recently-released Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which has already been renewed for a sequel.

