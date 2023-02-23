Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cast and characters explored

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the highly anticipated live-action horror slasher movie, made its arrival in theaters in the United States on February 15, 2023.

The brand-new movie is all set to be released in theaters in the United Kingdom on March 10, 2023.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield's Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey centers on a dark reimagining of Pooh and Piglet, who have become genocidal maniacs that terrorize the Hundred Acre Wood. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey had a budget of less than $100,000 and was shot in just ten days.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis for the movie reads:

"The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins."

The promising lead cast list for the movie includes Craig David Dowsett, Chris Cordell, Nikolai Leon, Maria Taylor, and Natasha Rose Mills, among others. Without further ado, let's dive right in and explore the movie's cast and characters.

Exploring the cast & characters of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Craig David Dowsett as Winnie-the-Pooh

Craig David Dowsett plays the monstrous lead role of Winnie-the-Pooh in the slasher horror-thriller movie, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The young actor had only appeared in one film, The Area 51 Incident, before being cast as the villainous Pooh.

Craig David Dowsett played a significant role as Sargent in The Area 51 Incident. The movie was also directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

Aside from these two roles, the actor will be seen in the upcoming thriller The House That Zombies Built as Roger the Zombie Easter Bunny.

Chris Cordell as Piglet

British actor Chris Cordell portrays the pivotal character, Piglet, in the horror movie. Piglet is as evil as Pooh and is his accomplice in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Alfred Peterson in the mini-series I killed Solomon Reid and Bernie in the movie Mega Lightening.

Before taking on the role of Piglet, Chris Cordell was part of a few other noteworthy movies, including The Curse of Humpty Dumpty, The Viking Revenge, Werewolf Cabal, Return of the Salem Witch, and several others.

Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin

Talented British/Ukrainian actor Nikolai Leon has taken up the vital role of an adult Christopher Robin in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Prior to his role as the film's protagonist, the actor played Alex in another film titled The Killing Tree.

Nikolai Leon will also be seen in two upcoming movies, entailing Dying Breed and Alien Invasion. He will also be a part of a short film titled Exit.

Maria Taylor as Maria

Promising English actor Maria Taylor takes on the lead female role of Maria in the slasher movie, directed, written and produced by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

Before landing the role of Maria in the 2023 movie, Maria Taylor was known for her portrayal of the character Corin in the 2022 movie Mega Lightening.

Taylor will also be seen playing the characters Beth in the upcoming movie Dinosaur Prison and Sweet Seller in another upcoming movie, Perfectly Frank.

Other actors on the cast list entail Danielle Ronald as Zoe, Natasha Rose Mills as Jess, Natasha Tosini as Lara, Paula Coiz as Mary, May Kelly as Tina, Richard D. Myers as Logan, Simon Ellis as Tucker, Jase Rivers as John, Marcus Massey as Colt, Danielle Scott as Charlene and Mark Haldor as Scott.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is playing in theaters near you.

