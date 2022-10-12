"It was already a horror movie": Netizens react to new Grinch horror film

Adding onto the array of movies in the Grinch universe, Steven LaMorte is bringing to us The Mean One, the latest feature of the franchise which comes with an unexpected twist. With our cute honey-loving Winnie the Pooh turning into a killer and the Christmas-hating grumpy green monster going around on a killing spree, it looks like none of our favorite characters from childhood are safe anymore.

The family-friendly holiday movie that people have sworn by for decades is set to get a dark twist with LaMorte's direction. The Grinch will be crossing into horror territory this Christmas where he will become a slasher, going around killing people. This new and unexpected turn has obviously stirred the internet.

Ally @AllyBFraz @nealvanhalen The grinch was already a horror movie about a terrible little town full of people who ran a small boy out of it simply for looking different than the rest of them though @nealvanhalen The grinch was already a horror movie about a terrible little town full of people who ran a small boy out of it simply for looking different than the rest of them though 😂

Let us take a look at how the internet is feeling about the new horror twist to the story of the green monster.

Fan reactions to the new Grinch horror movie, The Mean One

As we gear up for the release of The Mean One, Twitter is flooded with fan reactions to the same. It seems that the internet is divided over the new movie. While some are waiting with anticipation for the release, others are not fans of the concept of turning Dr. Seuss' creation into horror.

Big S3V3N🧟‍♂️ @SEVEN_Furst The grinch as a horror movie definitely a must watch that boy nice The grinch as a horror movie definitely a must watch that boy nice 😂

Noelle Holiday @noellethoughts The Grinch should be a horror movie! I couldn’t sleep for a week! The Grinch should be a horror movie! I couldn’t sleep for a week!

HB. 🎃 @hannahkatthleen ngl i’m excited to see the grinch horror movie the means one ngl i’m excited to see the grinch horror movie the means one

Foxy The Joker ⚧🇺🇦 @joker_foxy even though How the Grinch Stole Christmas is believe it or not apart of my childhood im still going to see this horror movie The Mean One lol as actually Jim Carry's The Grinch used to scare the HELL out of me when i was a kid so seeing him as a slasher now is kinda awesome ^^ even though How the Grinch Stole Christmas is believe it or not apart of my childhood im still going to see this horror movie The Mean One lol as actually Jim Carry's The Grinch used to scare the HELL out of me when i was a kid so seeing him as a slasher now is kinda awesome ^^

Foxy The Joker ⚧🇺🇦 @joker_foxy OMFG i can't believe there actually making a slasher horror movie using The Grinch from Dr Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas apparently this movie is going to be called The Mean One OMFG i can't believe there actually making a slasher horror movie using The Grinch from Dr Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas apparently this movie is going to be called The Mean One https://t.co/eFJS28pzhQ

While it is clear that some Grinch fans can't wait to see their favorite character in a new and scarier avatar, others are not quite taken with the idea of the slasher. Most have attributed the parody to Hollywood running out of ideas for new movies.

🎃 Kenton is Spoopy 🎃 @ken10drawsstuff Okay, first a Winnie the Pooh horror movie & now the Grinch?



Who's next? Snoopy? Elmo? Blue's Clues?



We know Mickey's copyright will end next year, so I won't be surprised if he's next. Okay, first a Winnie the Pooh horror movie & now the Grinch?Who's next? Snoopy? Elmo? Blue's Clues?We know Mickey's copyright will end next year, so I won't be surprised if he's next.

HOT 100.5 @hot1005fm



The Grinch becomes a slasher in the new horror movie The Mean One arriving just in time for the holiday season 🤣🤣



-Mark and Dilly



#thegrinch #winnipeg #manitoba instagram.com/p/Cjks-M_LzOd/… As Hollywood continues to run out of ideas…The Grinch becomes a slasher in the new horror movie The Mean One arriving just in time for the holiday season 🤣🤣-Mark and Dilly As Hollywood continues to run out of ideas… The Grinch becomes a slasher in the new horror movie The Mean One arriving just in time for the holiday season 🤣🤣-Mark and Dilly #thegrinch #winnipeg #manitoba instagram.com/p/Cjks-M_LzOd/…

India Urban @vurban_2022 Thankfully The Grinch a new horror movie is considered parady because at some point you can't watch another silly movie that stars something like Winnie the Pooh...or the grinch. Thankfully The Grinch a new horror movie is considered parady because at some point you can't watch another silly movie that stars something like Winnie the Pooh...or the grinch.

It looks like fans are not too keen about accepting Grinch as a horror feature. But we have to wait for the release of the movie to see how it features in the box-office and whether the new spin will be a hit or a flop.

Everything to know about The Mean One

Originally created by Dr. Seuss, the story of the Christmas-hating monster has been adapted and re-told multiple times since the 1966 animated musical.

But the upcoming feature will add an interesting twist to the story of Grinch by turning the character into a cold-blooded murderer. Titled The Mean One, the movie centers on the titular character who lives on top of a snowy peak and hates Christmas. Townfolks are all terrified of the green monster and not just because he sneaks into their homes and eats their food, but for more notorious reasons. He is a killer.

The movie takes off with a young Cindy returning to town with the hope of healing from her bloody past of losing her parents who were brutally slaughtered by the Grinch. But it looks like he is still thirsty for blood and is preparing to continue with his bloodshed.

The Mean One stars Krystle Martin as Cindy and David Howard Thornton as the titular monster himself. The movie also features Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher in various roles.

The Mean One is scheduled for release this December 15, 2022 and will be available to watch on Christmas.

