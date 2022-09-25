Vecna's laugh in viral Stranger Things blooper reel has the internet in splits

Netflix shared a hilarious Stranger Things blooper on Sunday, September 25, 2022, involving the evil Vecna. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna on the show, is shown laughing in the midst of a scene, and it has the internet in splits.

Fans on Twitter are in love with the viral blooper reel. One user compared Vecna's voice to Jim Carrey's the Grinch from Ron Howard's hit fantasy comedy flick How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Netizens react to Vecna's laugh in new Stranger Things blooper reel

Netflix @netflix Like Vecna, I lost it at this Stranger Things blooper #TUDUM Like Vecna, I lost it at this Stranger Things blooper #TUDUM https://t.co/2aizxPjBQx

Several Stranger Things fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the hilarious new blooper involving Vecna. Many shared funny reactions, with some praising actor Jamie Campbell Bower's laugh and his voice. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

🦜🦊I AM Mélissa🐇🦨 @veganpurplefox @netflix Jamie's laugh is the best, I love his voice so much its so relaxing and brings comfort just hearing him laugh or talk @netflix Jamie's laugh is the best, I love his voice so much its so relaxing and brings comfort just hearing him laugh or talk

Poett🌿 @mr_laloco @netflix I'm sorry, but Vecna can never give me the creeps again after hearing him laugh. @netflix I'm sorry, but Vecna can never give me the creeps again after hearing him laugh. 😭

dawnwillrise @laart20 @netflix Jamie’s laugh is literally like THE BEST THING ever. It’s like a magical cure. @netflix Jamie’s laugh is literally like THE BEST THING ever. It’s like a magical cure.

Vecna is the major villain in Stranger Things' fourth season. His birth name is Henry Reel and he has a complicated backstory. In early 1959, after relocating to a new house in Hawkins, Henry finds out that he has mysterious psychokinetic powers.

Using his frightening abilities, he murders his mother and sister. Henry is known for his hatred towards humanity and ultimately ends up at the Hawkins National Laboratory, where he is analyzed and studied.

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Vecna. The character is known for his terrifying look, and in order to appear in the role, it reportedly took around eight hours a day to apply the makeup.

Stranger Things season 4 premiered in two parts earlier this year to highly positive reviews from fans and critics. The series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. There's no official release date for the upcoming installment. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing how the story will pan out as it heads towards its conclusion after six years.

More details about Stranger Things plot and cast

The horror series takes viewers way back to the 80s, where the residents of a fictional town called Hawkins witness and experience a number of mysterious supernatural events. The official synopsis of the show, according to Netflix's official YouTube channel, states:

''A love letter to the supernatural classics of the 80's, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.''

All four seasons of the show have received widespread acclaim from fans and critics, who praised its thematic depth, homages to 80s pop culture, and intricate plotline. Performances by the cast, including Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Mille Bobby Brown, and others, were widely praised by viewers and critics.

The works of several acclaimed directors from the 80s, like John Carpenter, Steven Spielberg, and David Lynch, visually inspired the series. A number of iconic pop culture references from the era are made throughout the show. It blends a number of genres, including horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and thriller.

You can watch all four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

