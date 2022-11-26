"Stop ruining my childhood": Bambi The Reckoning Horror movie announcement leaves internet bewildered 

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director behind the controversial and upcoming movie Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, has announced that he is planning to create a horror rendition of Bambi. The latter movie will be a sadistic version of the beloved Austrian novel and movie. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disappointment over the recreation.

The 1923 version of Bambi has remained in the public domain since 2016. This allows filmmakers to narrate their own versions of the beloved deer.

It has been revealed that Rhy’s take will be called Bambi: The Reckoning.

Producer Scott Jeffrey will also be collaborating on the horror project. Through Dread Central, the he shared that the upcoming movie will introduce the deer as a “vicious killing machine.” He said in the interview:

“The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the story we all know and love. Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies.”

Fans can expect a drastically different version of the woodland creature. In the original novel, Bambi loses his mother at a young age and becomes friends with other animals in the forest. He goes on to deal with dangerous human hunters and finds a companion. The original work of art focused on him discovering his identity and his place in the world. However, it seems like Rhy’s rendition will be out of the ordinary.

Netizens react to the announcement of Bambi: The Reckoning

Internet users were not pleased to hear about their much-loved film being turned into a jarring horror movie. Many exclaimed that they wished classic Disney movies would remain as is. It comes as less of a surprise that Rhys will be creating a horror version of the legedary Disney movie as a similar recreation of Winnie The Pooh is set to release in February 2023. In the same, Pooh and Piglet will turn into ruthless murderers.

Rhys has also announced that he is creating a dark take on Peter Pan titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. It seems like the filmmaker is set to create disturbing versions of the Disney classics.

Several netizens were disheartened by the announcement of the deer's dark take. Many created hilarious memes about the same. A few tweets read:

Information related to the storyline, trailer and the release date had not been released at the time of writing this article.

What can fans expect from Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey?

In an interview with Variety, Rhys revealed that in his version of the film, Christopher Robin has not given Pooh and Piglet food, which has become a burden to the two, leading them to become “feral.” He added:

“So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

The trailer showcased Winnie The Pooh and Piglet on a bloody rampage after they were abandoned by their college-bound friend Christopher Robin.

