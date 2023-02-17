As the lovable and cuddly Winnie the Pooh prepares to return to the big screen, there is a growing concern for the violent and bloodthirsty portrayal of the iconic teddy bear in the movie, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film takes place in the Hundred Acre Woods, where Pooh and Piglet reunite, but their friendship turns dark due to hunger and unbridled rage.

The movie has been released in the United States, and initial reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have not been kind, with a 10% score from critics. It remains to be seen how the film will perform at the box office in light of the negative reviews and controversy surrounding it.

The controversy surrounding Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Controversy surrounds the release of the movie (Image via Jagged Edge Productions)

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield's vision for the film is far from family-friendly, as it depicts Pooh and Piglet resorting to cannibalism after enduring a brutal winter with scarce resources.

Tormented by their actions, the slasher fest sees the duo seeking vengeance on Christopher Robin and all humans who dare to enter their woods. Unfortunately, the movie has been bombarded with death threats from those who disapprove of the violent portrayal of the beloved character.

Frake-Waterfield has faced petitions to stop the movie, death threats, and even calls to the police due to his film's content. Despite the negativity, the director has been embracing the attention and has stated that he is trying to ruin everyone's childhood with his take on the character.

The movie's gory premise had already created a buzz, even before its release. The first production stills showcased a menacing Pooh and Piglet lurking behind an oblivious woman in a pool.

The backlash: Why Winnie the Pooh fans are upset

A darker, grittier makeover to a beloved character (Image via Jagged Edge Productions)

Although the Winnie the Pooh franchise has primarily been associated with innocence and wise-yet-simple advice to preschool audiences, the copyright on the first A.A. Milne book recently expired.

The transformation has allowed filmmakers to give the character a darker, grittier makeover that appeals to an older audience. Frake-Waterfield was the first to capitalize on this opportunity, and his movie's early success in Mexico suggests that the film's theatrical release may be profitable.

However, the violent portrayal of Winnie the Pooh has divided opinions, and many people have raised concerns about the effect it may have on younger viewers. The controversy surrounding the film has sparked debate on whether it is appropriate to transform a beloved childhood icon into a violent character and whether it could have lasting adverse effects on the franchise.

Final thoughts

Are gritty reboots of childhood icons necessary? (Image via Jagged Edge Productions)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has been met with mixed reviews, as its violent portrayal of the beloved character has caused an uproar among some viewers.

Frake-Waterfield's vision for the character may be too dark for some, but the film's success in Mexico suggests a market for gritty reboots of childhood icons. Whether or not it is appropriate to transform a beloved childhood icon into a violent character will continue to be a topic of discussion.

