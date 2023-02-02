Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel officially in the works

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the highly awaited 2023 slasher movie revolving around the sinister versions of the titular characters Pooh and Piglet, is all set to release on February 15, 2023, in theaters in the United States. The audience has been excited to feel the terror that the iconic children’s characters are about to create on screen.

Amidst the buzz around Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a more chilling sequel to the movie has been officially declared to be in the works. As revealed in an official Twitter post, the title for the movie sequel will be Winnie-the-Pooh 2. Take a closer look at the Twitter post below:

Although there's not much disclosed regarding the Winnie the Pooh movie sequel, by the looks of the caption, "More blood. More honey," and the tagline "Friends Will Gather… To Take Revenge," it is crystal clear that the sequel is going to be even more terrifying than the upcoming 2023 slasher movie.

All about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

The bone-chilling slasher movie by ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions will be released in United States theaters on February 15, 2023. The movie has been inspired by the highly cherished Winnie-the-Pooh books written by E. H. Shepard and A. A. Milne.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield has served as the screenwriter and the director for the upcoming movie. He has also acted as the producer for the movie, along with Scott Jeffrey. Vince Knight is the cinematographer for the movie, while Andrew Scott Bell has given music to it. The official synopsis for the movie states:

"Now feral and bloodthirsty, Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet terrorize Christopher Robin and a group of young women at a remote house."



By the looks of the official trailer, it is quite evident that the children's classic characters will take a dark turn, starting a killing spree in Hundred Acre Wood.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cast list explored

The promising lead cast list for the movie includes Craig David Dowsett as Winnie-the-Pooh, Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin, Chris Cordell as Piglet, Natasha Rose Mills as Jess, Maria Taylor as Maria, Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice, Natasha Tosini as Lara, and Danielle Ronald as Zoe.

Other actors on the cast list entail Paula Coiz as Mary Robin, Richard D. Myers as Logan, May Kelly as Tina, Simon Ellis as Tucker, Marcus Massey as Colt, Jase Rivers as John, Mark Haldor as Scott, and Danielle Scott as Charlene.

Don't forget to catch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which will premiere in theaters in the U.S. on February 15, 2023.

