What is Disney's Once Upon a Studio all about? Details explored

It is no secret that Disney animation has recently hit a slump. Of course, the studio is prospering with all the Marvel and Star Wars content, things that have made Disney the largest and richest studio on Earth. However, there is something missing about the classic nostalgic animation expected out of the studio. Thankfully, Once Upon a Studio is here to take fans back to the studio's roots.

2023 marks the 100th year of the studio, and to celebrate, it is set to come out with an animated short titled Once Upon a Studio. This film is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy, who directed the warmly received Once Upon a Snowman.

Disney Animation Promos @DisneyAPromos First look at ‘ONCE UPON A STUDIO.’



The new live-action/2D/3D-hybrid short celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the studio. First look at ‘ONCE UPON A STUDIO.’The new live-action/2D/3D-hybrid short celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the studio. https://t.co/ZOwLwYorl8

This year, Disney will try to establish its grasp on the animated world with another exciting animated film called Wish. This will follow the famous wishing star's story, which has made multiple appearances in Disney films over the decades.

Once Upon a Studio already debuted at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival with great responses and will premiere theatrically alongside Wish on November 22, 2023.

Once Upon a Studio is a celebration of all the 61 Disney features

When it comes to animated classics, no other studio has a bigger and more vibrant palette than Disney, which continued to dominate the world from Mickey Mouse and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to Moana and Brave. Once Upon a Studio is a homage to all these classics in a Night at the Museum-esque way.

Disney Animation Promos @DisneyAPromos ‘ONCE UPON A STUDIO’ director Dan Abraham on the inclusion of less popular characters:



“You'll see Stitch, Ariel, the Beast and that, but there's somebody out there that loves Johnny Appleseed, Gurgi and Chicken Little, and they don't get to see those guys very much... (1/2) ‘ONCE UPON A STUDIO’ director Dan Abraham on the inclusion of less popular characters:“You'll see Stitch, Ariel, the Beast and that, but there's somebody out there that loves Johnny Appleseed, Gurgi and Chicken Little, and they don't get to see those guys very much... (1/2) https://t.co/FbiRonA019

Made over a period of eight months, which is considerably large for a short film, this animated short will follow an animated plot of trying to gather all the famous characters for a group photograph at the Roy E. animation building. The synopsis for the film reads:

"When two new employees stay at the Disney Animation Studio studio overnight they will see all the characters from the past and today come to life and get all gather up for their very own picture taken for their 100th anniversary"

The short film was screened twice so far and it has been met with great acclaim. Laughing Place spoke to the director duo about the film after witnessing the first screenings.

Drew Taylor @DrewTailored Disney’s new animated short “Once Upon a Studio” is genuinely one of the most fun, moving, gorgeously animated things the studio has ever done. Overflowing with emotion and character, it celebrates the centennial in a way that never feels cloying or corporately mandated. In awe. Disney’s new animated short “Once Upon a Studio” is genuinely one of the most fun, moving, gorgeously animated things the studio has ever done. Overflowing with emotion and character, it celebrates the centennial in a way that never feels cloying or corporately mandated. In awe.

Speaking about the film, Trent Corey said:

"Since we started working on the short, it is supposed to be a thank you and a love letter. To know that today the audience was filled with a room that loves the medium of animation, they love Disney, and they love 2D and CG, to share it with that group, and then to get that warm welcome…"

Dan added:

"We wanted everybody, but that's just not possible. We do have over 500 characters. And every main character from every film is represented, and then a bunch of the shorts. And then we would just come up with gags and ideas and mashups between characters and situations and what would flow into the next thing."

The film is partly hand-drawn, much like many of the older classics from the studio. This will also add to the vibrancy and thematic relevance of the short.

Once Upon a Studio will stream theatrically from November 22, 2023.

