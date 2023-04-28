Disney's Wish: Trailer, first look, plot, cast, and more details revealed

From the makers of acclaimed magical realism animated films like Frozen, comes another magical film, Wish, Walt Disney Studios' latest venture. The upcoming film starring Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose as the new Disney princess Asha will premiere on November 22, 2023. The film will be a huge addition to the filled pallet of Disney's animated films; it will be the 62nd flick on the list.

Wish will feature the strange mystical land of Rosas where wishes come true, but it is weighed down by the evil emperor King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine), who controls the ability of everyone with the power to make a wish come true. The animated feature will also reportedly star Alan Tudyk, among other undisclosed names.

The trailer for the film was recently released, giving a glimpse into the fantasy land of Rosas, which looks very well-designed and built.

Wish trailer: The power of idealism

Previous Disney animated features have always made sure to comment on multiple thematic set pieces along with moral lessons. This time, the upcoming flick will focus on Princess Asha, whose idealistic wish conjures up a force far superior to anything anyone has seen.

With the help of this mystical force, Asha and her accomplice Valentino (played by Pine), set out to take over the land from the evil clutches of King Magnifico.

Per Disney, the synopsis of the upcoming film reads as:

"Set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, the story introduces Asha (voice of Ariana DeBose), an optimist with a sharp wit who deeply cares about her community. When Asha turns to the sky in a moment of need and makes a wish, her plea is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."

The wishing star has always been a recurring motif in Disney films from all generations. This includes the likes of Peter Pan, Lady, and the Tramp, and The Princess and the Frog. The forthcoming film will focus on the backstory of this fabled shooting star, which has also become an iconic presence in the pop culture scene.

This film comes during Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration, making it a special entry into the palette. It will also be the third Disney film to be released on November 22, with Beauty and the Beast and Frozen II both releasing on the same date. According to reports, this is the first Disney animated film to use CinemaScope since Lady and the Tramp.

Sadly, the full cast for the film is not yet available, but more details should pour in soon. Ariana De Bose, meanwhile, spoke about her character to Deadline, saying:

"I'm really excited that little girls can identify with this character and have a character that, she's not one thing, she's many, many things, like many of the Disney characters...But how cool is it that she can sort of be created in an image like mine? I think that's amazing."

The film is also slated for a full theatrical run this time before coming out on streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more updates.

