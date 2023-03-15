''Ain't that a Frozen song?'': Fans confused over The Little Mermaid's Ariel song title

The Little Mermaid has been a topic of conversation for quite some time. While live-action remakes have not always been successful in the Disney world, this is a film that many fans have been looking forward to.

Set for release in May 2023, the Halle Bailey starrer has received a few important updates over the past couple of days, including a detailed first look and the song For The First Time.

While these announcements have managed to create quite a buzz around the globe, Disney fans seem more confused than elated with the announcement of the song. Many fans were seen on social media confusing the song with the popular number from Disney's Frozen. There were also lingering doubts about the presentation and how a live-action remake would actually pan out after the failure of titles like Aladdin.

Social media sites like Twitter were buzzing with reactions to this announcement and Rob Marshall's comments on the song.

How are fans reacting to For the First Time in The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid is surely going to boast many classic and new tunes. This has been the specialty of most live-action adaptations like The Beauty and the Beast. Among the confirmed songs are Under The Sea, Part Of Your World, and Kiss The Girl, all of which are true classics from the studio's catalog.

However, the new song, which Marshall described to Empire in detail, seems to be the topic of discussion. Marshall said:

"It’s about her experiences the moment she hits land,...We needed to create a number that could almost work as a montage, so we could take her through that experience – coming onto the land, what it’s like to put on shoes, have legs...Anybody who has a different experience, it’s wondrous and scary at the same time."

He further added a line about Bailey in The Little Mermaid, who will be seen as Ariel soon, saying:

"There was an innocence and a purity to [Halle] as well as having fire...It was this strange combination. And, of course, this magnificent voice."

The song's title drew a lot of attention for its similarity with that of Frozen's For the First Time in Forever. Most viewers picked up on that from the announcement, with many accusing Disney of laziness.

The Little Mermaid is about the lead character Ariel, who wishes to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while doing so, she falls for Prince Eric.

The movie releases on 26 May 2023.

