Fact Check: Is the Pixar George Floyd movie real? Viral picture sparks disbelief online

An animated picture with the claim that Pixar is making a movie on George Floyd is doing the rounds on the internet. However, internet users are not convinced.

The claim is not true as the animated picture is AI-generated. The picture shows a white police officer kneeling on the back of a black man and the crowd is cheering for the policeman for doing so.

The picture is about the tragic demise of George Floyd that happened in 2020, which gave rise to several protests in the United States, including Black Lives Matter. As this animated picture is going viral, some internet users are reacting by saying that they can't believe Pixar is making a movie about it and calling the poster problematic.

However, others reacted by saying that this picture is fake and was created by AI, as Pixar has not made any announcements about it.

Pixar is not releasing a movie on George Floyd, and the picture doing the rounds on the internet is not real

With the animated picture and the claim that Pixar is releasing a movie on George Floyd doing the rounds on the internet, several social media users zoomed into the picture to find out if it was real or not. A social media user shared a zoomed picture in which an officer's pixelated badge can be seen.

The user wrote that this was obviously created by AI. Moreover, Dom Lucre, the political commentator, also shared information about this and said,

"This image is going viral on X and people are saying it’s a new upcoming Pixar movie called Floyd. I have verified that is not true."

Several other internet users reacted to the viral post and said that it is unbelievable how people cannot see that it was created by AI.

Others reacted by saying that this post was problematic and even calling it extremely racist. Many others questioned why George Floyd was smiling in the poster and called it disrespectful.

It is worth noting that George Floyd became the symbol of Black Lives Matter. After his death, several people protested against police brutality and said that this brutality takes place against black people more. Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," became the slogan of the protest.

George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. He was an African-American man, and he died as a cop suffocated him by pinning him to the ground.

For those unaware, Floyd was born in North Carolina. However, he moved to Minneapolis as he was looking for work at the time, according to People.