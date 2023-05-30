Who was Conen Morgan? Tributes pour in as North Carolina political strategist is killed in boating accident

A North Carolina-based political strategist and former president of the Young Democrats, Conen Morgan, passed away in a boating accident. As per news outlet the News & Observer, the incident with the 42-year-old occurred on May 28 and involved two other people.
Authorities concerned said that the accident happened off the North Carolina coast. Although they did not name him, he was apparently thrown into the ocean after his boat was hit by a wave. The two other people present with him survived the incident.
Several news outlets reported that Conen Morgan died in a boating accident but officials are yet to release a statement confirming his name.
As per the News & Observer, Morgan attended Garner High School and graduated from N.C. State University. Besides politics, he was also passionate for data, science and technology. For seven years, he was married to Reyna Walters-Morgan, the Democratic National Committee's director of civic engagement and voter protection.
He played a big role in the North Carolina Science Olympiad, first as a participant and then as a leader of the event and host of the awards. Morgan was bestowed with the Dr. Jason L. Painter Distinguished Service Award in 2016.
Twitter reacts to Conen Morgan's death
After the news of Conen Morgan's death in a boating accident went viral, friends and family of the deceased paid tribute to him. As per the News & Observer, Conen Morgan's longtime friend Courtney Crowder remembered him as an "incredibly talented and giving and selfless person."
“Sunup to sundown he was always working for people. And I think the reason why this hurts so many people right now is because he was always available for everybody. And it’s just an unspeakable tragedy right now, what we’re all going through. My heart goes out to everybody because, again, it’s just hard to put into words how much he meant to so many people.”
State Rep. Zack Hawkins said that many people depended on Conen Morgan's insight and called his passing “a complete loss for the state of North Carolina.”
"He was my friend for almost two decades and an incredible political leader. He was an incredible political mind. He could see things other people couldn’t. He was the glue and wanted to do so much for the state of North Carolina. He was finally hitting his stride, but I am devastated that my friend is no longer with us.”
While remembering Morgan, former state Rep. James Gailliard said that he wanted to form politics and policies that would benefit everyone's lives.
“And he probably understood data better than (any) person I’ve ever met in my life. He understood the players. He understood how to connect dots. A great family man. A great community guy. Just a really, really good guy.”
Calling him a "state treasure," Gailliard continued:
“And I think this is going to be a very difficult void to fill. He meant a lot to North Carolina. And this is not something we’re going to easily recover from.”
Others also paid tribute to Conen Morgan on Twitter, some of the post being:
As of writing, The U.S. Coast Guard and N.C. Wildlife is investigating the incident involving Conen Morgan's death.