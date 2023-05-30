Who was Conen Morgan? Tributes pour in as North Carolina political strategist is killed in boating accident

A North Carolina-based political strategist and former president of the Young Democrats, Conen Morgan, passed away in a boating accident. As per news outlet the News & Observer, the incident with the 42-year-old occurred on May 28 and involved two other people.

Authorities concerned said that the accident happened off the North Carolina coast. Although they did not name him, he was apparently thrown into the ocean after his boat was hit by a wave. The two other people present with him survived the incident.

Stephanie Hand @hand4CLTdist6 Friends, our communities lost a bright light for democracy, a courageous, compassionate human being in NC, Conen Morgan. Prayers for his wife, family, and friends. “Well Done Faithful Servant” Rest in Glory, my friend Friends, our communities lost a bright light for democracy, a courageous, compassionate human being in NC, Conen Morgan. Prayers for his wife, family, and friends. “Well Done Faithful Servant” Rest in Glory, my friend https://t.co/yYs8tee7Sn

Several news outlets reported that Conen Morgan died in a boating accident but officials are yet to release a statement confirming his name.

As per the News & Observer, Morgan attended Garner High School and graduated from N.C. State University. Besides politics, he was also passionate for data, science and technology. For seven years, he was married to Reyna Walters-Morgan, the Democratic National Committee's director of civic engagement and voter protection.

He played a big role in the North Carolina Science Olympiad, first as a participant and then as a leader of the event and host of the awards. Morgan was bestowed with the Dr. Jason L. Painter Distinguished Service Award in 2016.

Twitter reacts to Conen Morgan's death

After the news of Conen Morgan's death in a boating accident went viral, friends and family of the deceased paid tribute to him. As per the News & Observer, Conen Morgan's longtime friend Courtney Crowder remembered him as an "incredibly talented and giving and selfless person."

“Sunup to sundown he was always working for people. And I think the reason why this hurts so many people right now is because he was always available for everybody. And it’s just an unspeakable tragedy right now, what we’re all going through. My heart goes out to everybody because, again, it’s just hard to put into words how much he meant to so many people.”

State Rep. Zack Hawkins said that many people depended on Conen Morgan's insight and called his passing “a complete loss for the state of North Carolina.”

"He was my friend for almost two decades and an incredible political leader. He was an incredible political mind. He could see things other people couldn’t. He was the glue and wanted to do so much for the state of North Carolina. He was finally hitting his stride, but I am devastated that my friend is no longer with us.”

While remembering Morgan, former state Rep. James Gailliard said that he wanted to form politics and policies that would benefit everyone's lives.

“And he probably understood data better than (any) person I’ve ever met in my life. He understood the players. He understood how to connect dots. A great family man. A great community guy. Just a really, really good guy.”

Calling him a "state treasure," Gailliard continued:

“And I think this is going to be a very difficult void to fill. He meant a lot to North Carolina. And this is not something we’re going to easily recover from.”

Others also paid tribute to Conen Morgan on Twitter, some of the post being:

Rep. Robert Reives @electreives I am heartbroken to learn about the passing of @ConenMorgan , well before his time. He was a fixture in North Carolina politics and my prayers are with his family right now. He will truly be missed. I am heartbroken to learn about the passing of @ConenMorgan, well before his time. He was a fixture in North Carolina politics and my prayers are with his family right now. He will truly be missed.

Anderson Clayton☀️ @abreezeclayton Democrats across North Carolina are grieving the loss of one of our Party’s best and brightest voices — @ConenMorgan . We lost someone who was truly irreplaceable from the work, talent, and time he contributed to making our state one of progress and opportunity for everyone. Democrats across North Carolina are grieving the loss of one of our Party’s best and brightest voices — @ConenMorgan. We lost someone who was truly irreplaceable from the work, talent, and time he contributed to making our state one of progress and opportunity for everyone.

Jill Cottengim @JillCgim Heartbroken by the death of @ConenMorgan I taught Conen at @Garner_HS in the late 90’s. He was hands down one of the kindest people I have ever known. I knew when he was in hs that he was going to make a difference and he has. Such a huge loss on so many levels. Heartbroken by the death of @ConenMorgan I taught Conen at @Garner_HS in the late 90’s. He was hands down one of the kindest people I have ever known. I knew when he was in hs that he was going to make a difference and he has. Such a huge loss on so many levels.

Lock Whiteside 🍎 @LW3_AP 🏾 twitter.com/nc_governor/st… Governor Roy Cooper @NC_Governor Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina. His loss is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. twitter.com/electreives/st… Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina. His loss is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. twitter.com/electreives/st… Conen Morgan was a great leader and friend. You will be greatly missed. Thanks for the advice over the years Conen Morgan was a great leader and friend. You will be greatly missed. Thanks for the advice over the years🙏🏾❤️🐺 twitter.com/nc_governor/st…

Carl Rist for Durham City Council @carlfordurham My prayers are with the family and friends of @ConenMorgan today. Conen helped many in Durham and across NC, myself included, run for office and served as a mentor to a member of my campaign team. He will be missed. My prayers are with the family and friends of @ConenMorgan today. Conen helped many in Durham and across NC, myself included, run for office and served as a mentor to a member of my campaign team. He will be missed.

Asher D. Hildebrand @adhildebrand Rep. Robert Reives @electreives I am heartbroken to learn about the passing of @ConenMorgan , well before his time. He was a fixture in North Carolina politics and my prayers are with his family right now. He will truly be missed. I am heartbroken to learn about the passing of @ConenMorgan, well before his time. He was a fixture in North Carolina politics and my prayers are with his family right now. He will truly be missed. This is a gut-wrenching shock and an unfathomable loss for North Carolina. Conen had that rare combination of smarts, savviness & infectious optimism that made him not just effective but loved and respected. My deepest condolences to Reyna, the Morgan family, & all who loved him. twitter.com/electreives/st… This is a gut-wrenching shock and an unfathomable loss for North Carolina. Conen had that rare combination of smarts, savviness & infectious optimism that made him not just effective but loved and respected. My deepest condolences to Reyna, the Morgan family, & all who loved him. twitter.com/electreives/st…

Rashida @RashidaHodge Governor Roy Cooper @NC_Governor Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina. His loss is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. twitter.com/electreives/st… Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina. His loss is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. twitter.com/electreives/st… RIP to a forever hero of the people and @NCState @ConenMorgan I remember your words like yesterday and hope it continues to inspire others - “The statistics say I shouldn’t be here. “But it’s not who you are, it is what you do that matters. I have decided that I will succeed.” twitter.com/nc_governor/st… RIP to a forever hero of the people and @NCState. @ConenMorgan I remember your words like yesterday and hope it continues to inspire others - “The statistics say I shouldn’t be here. “But it’s not who you are, it is what you do that matters. I have decided that I will succeed.” twitter.com/nc_governor/st…

Brad Crone @JBradleyCrone Somewhere Conen Morgan and Alexander Killens are sitting back getting it straightened out. I will miss Conen as much as I miss AK, truly incredible men, great minds and loyal friends. RIP Conen…much love! #ncpol Somewhere Conen Morgan and Alexander Killens are sitting back getting it straightened out. I will miss Conen as much as I miss AK, truly incredible men, great minds and loyal friends. RIP Conen…much love! #ncpol

Jay Parmley @JayParmley Many friends and political acquaintances in NC are mourning the tragic loss of @ConenMorgan . Conen worked with me at the NCDP. His smile and laugh were so big. He was smart and driven. While his life was way too short, it was purpose-filled and impactful. Many friends and political acquaintances in NC are mourning the tragic loss of @ConenMorgan. Conen worked with me at the NCDP. His smile and laugh were so big. He was smart and driven. While his life was way too short, it was purpose-filled and impactful.

Emmanuel J. Wilder @The_EJWilder I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of @ConenMorgan . Rest In Power!!! I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of @ConenMorgan. Rest In Power!!!

TwoLiveWho? @twgreen27 Devastated by the loss of my colleague, friend and brother Conen Morgan @ConenMorgan His skill, wit, wisdom and big heart will be missed by so many. Condolences go out to the Morgan Family and all who knew and loved him. Devastated by the loss of my colleague, friend and brother Conen Morgan @ConenMorgan His skill, wit, wisdom and big heart will be missed by so many. Condolences go out to the Morgan Family and all who knew and loved him. https://t.co/hkKeqmSJeh

As of writing, The U.S. Coast Guard and N.C. Wildlife is investigating the incident involving Conen Morgan's death.

